City council approves entertainment districts, special event permit application

Third Ward Council Member Rich Jablonski asked City Administrator Tara Vasicek if the business owner would have to apply for a license through the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Vasicek said that would be the case.

“There are multiple parts to this ordinance but for anybody to get an entertainment district or liquor license … they would have to go through the state,” Vasicek said.

Both city officials and the ordinance itself said the goal for the entertainment districts is to entice visitors and residents to downtown.

Columbus is the sixth Nebraska city to have entertainment districts. Beatrice, Lincoln, Papillion, Omaha and Alliance already have them as well.

Meanwhile, the special event permit application amendment would create a process in which city staff can oversee the procedure. According to the proposal, the process will now remove any obstacle and streamline approval and request timelines “to attract events and utilization of our public spaces.”