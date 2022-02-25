City council briefs Feb. 25

Council approves pet limit

The Columbus City Council approved an ordinance during its meeting Tuesday that will change the number of pets allowed on a residential property.

The ordinance now allows four cats instead of three inside a residential home. The ordinance still allows for no more than three dogs or a total of six pets over 4 months of age.

The Platte Valley Humane Society - which operates the Erna R. Badstieber Paws and Claws Adoption Center - requested the amendment to the ordinance.

Fourth Ward Council Member John Lohr joked before the vote that if the ordinance allows for four cats instead of three then consider it a “done” deal.

City to purchase 10 golf carts for Van Berg golf course

The Columbus City Council OK’d a purchase of 10 Club Car golf carts for the Van Berg Golf Course for $52,890 from Nebraska Golf and Turf out of Lincoln.

The new carts will help keep up with the increased play at Van Berg as currently there are not enough carts to meet the demand, according to Public Property Director Doug Moore in a publicly available memo. The city owns 68 golf cars with 60 of them at Quail Run Golf Course and the other eight at Van Berg.

The golf staff would like to use Club Car as the same manufacturer so that parts and batteries are interchangeable, Moore said. The current Club Car’s carts have been quite dependable, he added. They also have had a long service life if they’re properly maintained, Moore said.

Nebraska Golf and Turf is the only Club Car dealer in the state that allows to sale carts to golf courses, Moore said.

City council passes RDG Planning and Design resolution

RDG Planning and Design, Inc. is a business with a plan -- the City of Columbus is looking at the Omaha-based company to create a downtown strategy for the area.

During the Columbus City Council meeting, the council members OK’d a resolution for $40,120 to go toward RDG Planning and Design for consulting services for a downtown improvement and development plan.

The company’s service includes the goal of creating a plan and guide to refine and grow Columbus’ downtown using a complete community involvement process that lets the stakeholders and community members contribute to the long-term goal of the area, according to the resolution.

The city has worked with RDG Planning and Design recently.

The company had conducted a housing study on Columbus which was presented to the city council back in December last year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.