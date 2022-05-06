City council briefs March 6

Warren appointed as fire captain

The Columbus City Council approved on May 2 the appointment of Chris Warren to the fire captain position for the Columbus Fire Department (CFD).

According to the publicly available memo found on the city's website, Warren – a Columbus resident - was one of three candidates that were nominated for fire captain by the Civil Commission at its meeting on April 20. Warren was a volunteer firefighter for the Columbus Volunteer Fire Department from 2010-18. He served as lieutenant from 2015-16 and then captain from 2016-18. He was hired as a full-time firefighter for the CFD in 2018.

Warren received his associate of applied science degree in automotive technology from Southeast Community College. He is an automotive service excellence master certified mechanic. He holds certifications as firefighter I and II, emergency medical technician, paramedic, HAZMAT operations and technician, swift water technician I and II, fire officer 1, instructor I, ice rescue training and rope rescue training.

Sjuts named as board of parks commissioner

The city council OK’d Lynn Sjuts to the board of parks commissioners on May 2.

Sjuts – a Columbus native and Columbus High graduate – is filling the unexpired term of John Shadle. Sjuts has worked at Nebraska Public Power District since 1982, currently as a planner and scheduler with the company.

Through NPPD, Sjuts has served on the Nebraska Open committee, helping raise over $1.8 million in the last 30 years. The funding provides scholarship dollars to thousands of students across the state.

She also volunteered throughout the community serving as an officer of the CHS Sports Booster Club Board, on the Columbus Softball Association Board and on the Columbus Golf Association Board.

Mayor declares 2 proclamations

Mayor Jim Bulkley read two proclamations during May 2’s Columbus City Council meeting regarding law enforcement and municipal clerks, respectively.

The first – Respect for Law Week – was done in conjunction with the Optimist Club of Columbus.

The proclamation read, “The crime rate in our community, as well as in our neighboring communities, continues to rise every day. The problems of crime touch and affect all segments of our society and can erode the moral and economic strengths of our communities.

“Our vitality as a community and as a society depends to a great degree on the willingness of each individual member to give of his or her time and talents in volunteer service.”

It ended by noting multiple Optimist Clubs and their volunteers sponsor and support programs that target combating crime and encouraging law enforcement respect.

The second proclamation said the office of the municipal clerk is “a time-honored and vital part of local government” across the world and is the oldest of public servants.

It read, “The office of the professional municipal clerk provides professional link between the citizens, the local governing bodies and agencies of government at other levels. (The office) has pledged to be ever mindful of their neutrality and impartiality, rendering equal service to all."

The proclamation also said the office serves as an information center on the functions of local government and the community.

“Professional municipal clerks continually strive to improve the administration of the affairs of the office of the professional municipal clerk through participation in education programs, seminars, workshops and the annual meetings of their state, county and international professional organizations.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.