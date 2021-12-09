City council discusses ward redistricting

With 2022 just around the corner, the Columbus City Council is preparing to vote on proposed wards.

The seemingly late vote stems from a delay to the 2020 census due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Redistricting is required after each census.

The council didn't approve the matter during Monday's meeting because the ordinance was read on first reading. Council members won’t vote on it until after the second reading, which will be during the council's Dec. 20.

The city has until Dec. 30 to complete the redistricting and provide the information to the Platte County Commissioner's Office.

The wards won’t see much change but there are some new additions, thanks in part to the growing population in Columbus over the past 10 years. For example, a portion of Ward 3 will go north of Lost Creek Parkway around 33rd Avenue. Before, no part of the ward went beyond the parkway.

Another change that could be seen is Ward 4 will now encompass an area north of Columbus Municipal Airport and a portion south of Wilderness Park.

Ward 1 will also cover the land south of 23rd St around 10th, 12th and 14th avenues. The area was previously not covered by any ward. Finally, Ward 3 will enclose land toward the west, near 23rd Street and Shady Lake Road.

The council had a question in regards to changes to Wards 1 and 4. Fourth Ward Council Member Prent Roth asked why an area near Fourth Avenue and north of Highway 30 would be in Ward 1 instead of Ward 4.

Roth said Ward 4 mostly covers the northeast area of town where the land is located. Meanwhile, Ward 1 encompasses the majority of the southeast.

Roth asked Platte County Commissioner Connie Sebourn, whose office was responsible for giving the city data in regards to the boundary lines, why the change was made. He said he doesn’t see why it was changed because the area is an industrial park.

Sebourn said she wasn’t sure but the area could go back to Ward 4 if that’s desired by the council.

Due to the quick turnaround, the county used gWorks to create a living online map of several political subdivision boundaries. gWorks, which is based out of Omaha, is a geographic information system business for digital mapping services for cities and counties across Nebraska and Iowa.

City Administrator Tara Vasicek said Platte County wasn’t the only one who contacted an outside consultant. She added the State of Nebraska encouraged all 93 counties to do so because of the accelerated timeline.

“They didn’t have time to communicate like we may have done in the past,” Vasicek said.

Vasicek said for over a month, the engineering department has been working to establish the new ward boundaries. The effort was made to limit the changes to the lines but since the community has grown over the past 10 years, so does the population distribution, Vasicek said.

The ward boundaries are also to follow precinct lines when possible. However, only two precincts per ward can be permitted in a worst-case scenario, Vasicek said. According to the map with the proposed ward and precincts, it looks like that the wards and precinct lines will follow that general rule. The map can be found on the city’s website.

Additionally, the wards’ population must be balanced, Vasicek added.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.