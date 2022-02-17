City council election coming

If nothing changes at the beginning of next month, the Columbus City Council election would only see one contested race.

Third Ward Council Member Rich Jablonski – who is up for reelection – will face challenger Scott Ackman for the seat. Ackman had previously run against Ron Schilling for the other City Council Ward 3 position in 2020.

Meanwhile, First Ward Council Member and Council President Beth Augustine-Schulte and Fourth Ward Council Member Prent Roth are running unopposed. Additionally, Katherine Lopez is currently the only one running for Second Ward Council Member Dennis Kresha’s position.

Kresha – a Duncan native - will not seek re-election, which he announced on Tuesday. Kresha said he decided not to run because he and his wife want to spend more time traveling and seeing their children and grandchildren.

Kresha has been in his position since Dec. 1, 2014.

The last day for incumbents to file for the 2022 election was on Tuesday while the final day for others to throw their hat in the ring is on March 1, Platte County Election Commissioner Connie Sebourn said.

Jablonski has been on the city council since December 2010. He grew up in Lincoln but has lived in Columbus for around 50 years. He is the owner of ARL Credit Services, Inc.

Ackman is a longtime Columbus resident, having attended Scotus Central Catholic. He currently is the construction estimator at Beckenhauer Construction, Inc.

Meanwhile, Lopez – a Columbus native – graduated from Columbus High School in 2014. After graduating from Creighton University in 2018, she moved back to the area. Today, she is the communication and events director at Centro Hispano.

Lopez has volunteered with numerous nonprofits and is a member of the Columbus Public Library Board of Directors. She also ran for the Columbus Public Schools Board of Education in 2020.

Augustine-Schulte – a longtime Columbus resident - has been in her position since April 2009. According to her bio on the city's website, she was appointed to fill an unexpired term on the city council and was elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2014.

Augustine-Schulte attended Columbus High School and later received an associate degree in performing arts at Central Technical Community College, Platte Center and then her bachelor of science degree in education at Concordia University in Seward.

She went on to teach at St. Bonaventure Catholic Grade School and has taught fifth grade and music. In 2000, she was awarded the Gerhold Teacher of the Year Award and the Outstanding Catechist of the Year Award from the Omaha Archdiocese.

According to Roth's bio on the city's website, Roth has been on the city council since May 2016. He moved to Columbus about 40 years ago, being employed at Nebraska Public Power District for 30 years. He eventually retired in 2003 but continued to work part-time for NPPD for another five years.

Although he has stayed retired, Roth has continued to work as a contract consultant for various businesses.

Roth is also involved at Grace Church, Columbus Tennis Association, Columbus Morning Rotary and the Joint Airport Zoning Board.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

