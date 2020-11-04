City Council incumbents win again

John Lohr and Ron Schilling held onto their Columbus City Council seats for fifth terms, beating out political newcomers Natasha Gonzalez and Scott Ackman.
Schilling and Lohr, the incumbents, were both elected to the City Council in 2004. Their challengers, Gonzalez and Ackman, both said they would be willing to run again.
"Evidently what I have done and worked with has been acceptable to the third ward people and I do greatly appreciate their confidence in me," Schilling, who represents the third ward, said. "I think this will probably be my last term you know, going forward for the Council. So I’ve got four more years of fun and we’ll go from there."
Schilling said he is excited for the passage of the Community Building Project, as well as the statewide gambling initiatives.
"We have a race track, so that’s going to be something that we’re going to have to get involved with, as far as the Council goes," Schilling said. "We have no idea how we're going to fit in so that’s going to be a learning process, which is fun. Those are the things that are exciting."
The south bypass is also something the City Council is looking at, he noted.
Lohr did not return a request for comment. He is a Columbus native and has been lived in the area for all but 12 years, when he was in college and then when he served in the military. He was recently presented with the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District Outstanding Service Award.
Before the election, the two incumbents both said they wanted to be re-elected to see current projects through to the end.
Ackman said affordable housing was a priority for him. Similarly, Gonzalez spoke at a City Council meeting in July about her plans for affordable housing, where she floated the idea of a planning committee. She also said she wanted to inspire companies to participate in housing projects.
The margin was tight in the Ward 3 race, where as of Wednesday afternoon Schilling won by approximately 161 votes, according to unofficial election results for the Platte County Election Commissioner's Office.
"I guess I was a little disappointed that I didn’t pull it out, but it was a close race so that was good," Ackman said. "I would definitely be interested in running again. It's something that I'm interested in so I don’t think I'll give up after just one shot."
Ackman said he plans to take a break, though noted he was waiting to hear back about possible openings on community committees.
"I think it's important for people to step up and try to serve their community, if you're interested in doing that type of thing," Ackman said. "I think it's good to get new perspectives in there once in a while and get some fresh ideas brought to the table."
In the Ward 4 race, Lohr won by 579 votes.
"This is my first time doing anything like this," Gonzalez said. "I really wasn’t expecting to win but I am quite impressed that I got 765 votes and I think that’s pretty neat."
It was a great learning experience, she added.
"Just learning that people in my community do support me and learning how to do things like hang up a huge sign on the highway, and just it was an all around great experience," Gonzalez said. "I’m definitely not going to stop here. There’s only room to move forward and keep trying to do other things, keep trying to learn more."
Mayor Jim Bulkley was re-elected in an uncontested race and said he plans to reach out to Ackman and Gonzalez.
"We need people that want to be involved, that want to become part of the process," Bulkley said. "You don’t always win, especially the first time you do it, so I hope that maybe they look at this as a learning opportunity and try to stay involved in the process."
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
