City Council incumbents win again

John Lohr and Ron Schilling held onto their Columbus City Council seats for fifth terms, beating out political newcomers Natasha Gonzalez and Scott Ackman.

Schilling and Lohr, the incumbents, were both elected to the City Council in 2004. Their challengers, Gonzalez and Ackman, both said they would be willing to run again.

"Evidently what I have done and worked with has been acceptable to the third ward people and I do greatly appreciate their confidence in me," Schilling, who represents the third ward, said. "I think this will probably be my last term you know, going forward for the Council. So I’ve got four more years of fun and we’ll go from there."

Schilling said he is excited for the passage of the Community Building Project, as well as the statewide gambling initiatives.

"We have a race track, so that’s going to be something that we’re going to have to get involved with, as far as the Council goes," Schilling said. "We have no idea how we're going to fit in so that’s going to be a learning process, which is fun. Those are the things that are exciting."

The south bypass is also something the City Council is looking at, he noted.