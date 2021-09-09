City Council moves forward with 2021-22 budget

Vasicek said she believes the City has done that with new crosswalk signals and sidewalk and street improvements. Additionally, thanks to voter approval, the new Columbus Police Department station is able to remain downtown.

“I feel like we’ve done that in a big way,” Vasicek said.

However, Vasicek noted the most common negative attribute given to the downtown is its lack of parking.

The proposed budget hopes to remedy that with $200,000 going toward that improvement. The funds could be used to build a hard surface for the parking lots near the Union Pacific Railroad on 12th Street, Vasicek said. Additionally, fencing could be built along the tracks, she added.

Council President and First Ward Council Member Beth Augustine-Schulte asked if that project was completed, would there also be discussions about revitalizing some of the buildings nearby. She said some of them look “rugged” and may deter a family from utilizing the lot.