City council OKs grants to Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce is receiving $130,000 in grants for retail recruitment and to fund a new employee.

The Columbus City Council approved at its regular meeting Jan. 3 two resolutions for grants from the city’s economic development fund.

The first grant was in the amount of $90,000, which would help fund a full-time regional workforce development specialist who would focus on marketing and recruiting to the greater Columbus area.

The Nebraska Community Foundation and Columbus Area Future Fund have each committed $15,000 per year for three years for the position.

As part of a pilot program, the position would be funded for three years.

“It’s taking what we’re already doing at Columbus Public Schools, Lakeview Community Schools and Scotus and taking it out to larger regions,” Chamber President Dawson Brunswick told the Telegram, adding the recruiting the chamber does for the Columbus area would be extended as well. “… It’s building upon what we’re already doing.”

These services would be expanded to the rest of Platte County and surrounding counties, he added.

Additionally, the chamber is receiving $40,000 to continue to work with Retail Strategies, a community development and retail recruitment organization based in Alabama.

The city and chamber have been working with the organization over the last year.

“They've done a retail gap analysis and they have relationships with various retailers that fill those gaps,” City Administrator Tara Vasicek said during the Jan. 3 meeting. “They're just making contact with everybody that they're aware of that would fit Columbus’ market.”

The first year working with Retail Strategies involved research and legwork, Mayor Jim Bulkley added, and now it’s time to see what materializes.

“It's a lot of restaurants, more on the full service side and sit down, as well as appliances and furniture (and)… clothing are the big three that our community sees,” Brunswick said.

Brunswick added there would be some time before the city and chamber could see the fruits of their labor on these efforts.

“They (Retail Strategies) shared that it's about an 18-month process from that first contact to close,” Brunswick said. “On the east side of town, there's two that we know for certain that they're in constant communication with on different spots, as well as a handful of others along that 23rd Street corridor.”

In other business, the council OK’d an agreement to purchase property at 1471 25th Ave., the current Columbus Rescue Mission building, for $150,000. The end goal – once the rescue mission is moved into its new facility at 1112 15th St. – is to demolish the 25th Avenue building and turn it into a parking lot for the downtown.

According to a memo, the rescue mission can continue to use the building through April 20, 2023. If they would remain on the property after that time, they would pay the city $500 per month in rent which would increase an additional $500 per month until the property is vacated. The rescue mission would be responsible for utilities, property insurance and maintenance during that time.

“I think this is something that we can all look forward to,” Bulkley said. “The Columbus mission having the ability to use these funds to move on with their project and give the city more to do when they're ready to spread out more … it's just one of those, coming together and working together.”