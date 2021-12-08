City council OK's insurance requirements for special events

A new insurance requirement by the City of Columbus has been deemed a way to remove a barrier for vendors and events, city officials said.

During Monday’s regular meeting, Columbus City Council approved a resolution amending the special event packet to clarify liability insurance requirements. The resolution was created to increase the use of public spaces for local events, City Administrator Tara Vasicek said.

The changes have event sponsors obtaining the insurance and describe each activity that will be happening at the event on city property, Vasicek said. Meanwhile, the vendors won’t have to purchase insurance.

However, that wasn’t always the case.

Vasicek said previously the vendors – who could have sold items and food that may be a liability for the city – were required to get a separate insurance policy. Event sponsors would also get an insurance policy for the same event with the city listed as additional insured, she added.

“It really limits their (vendors) participation in events on city property,” Vasicek said. “It was not ever something that we wanted to do but our insurance carrier was telling us we kind of had to do that to limit our liability and exposure.

“… We believe that with our insurance today we’ll be fine. If there’s a claim and we’re named in it, we’ll still have to defend ourselves. But 99.9% of the time we won’t be liable.”

Vasicek said the city has been working with its new property and casualty insurance carrier, League Association-Risk Management (LARM). They discussed what communities – in similar size to Columbus – do for their insurance requirements.

LARM – which is based out of Lincoln - told the city it was not alone in its requirements but communities – like Norfolk - have changed their conditions, which has been beneficial, she added.

Vasicek said the city used Norfolk’s approach in readjusting its insurance requirements.

Mayor Jim Bulkley said he believes the changes will be helpful. The city “has caught so much heck” from vendors who were not happy about the current limitations, he added.

“We were following the direction of our insurance carrier,” Bulkley said. “We couldn’t take the liability of going against what our carrier said we could do; whether if vendors thought it made sense or not. We couldn’t put our taxpayers at risk.”

He added he appreciated the city’s staff effort to make the new approach “more palatable.”

Fourth Ward Council Member Prent Roth said he likes the changes.

“This specifically addresses concerns that have been raised to me about the individual vendors that – Frankfort Square, for example – having to provide insurance,” he said. “It sounds like a heck of a good deal for them and the city for providing these kinds of events within the city.”

Vasicek said the insurance requirement goes in line with a few other changes the city has done recently. The city lifted the prohibition of alcohol at Frankfort Square and other community public spaces through a permit process. Additionally, the City of Columbus has created entertainment districts.

“We’re just trying to make positive changes to occur to encourage more good activity in our public spaces,” Vasicek said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

