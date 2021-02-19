City Council pumps brakes on Columbus Area Transit's Sunday rides

The Columbus City Council unanimously adopted a resolution this week to discontinue Sunday service for the Columbus Area Transit.
There had been an average of two Sunday rides pre-COVID, according to City documents.
“We’re going through our budget process right now and asking for money from the (Nebraska) Department of Transportation because they’re one of the groups that support the Columbus Area Transit,” Public Property Director Doug Moore said. “We thought maybe now, once we re-open full time, those people that we were giving rides to on Sunday have found different forms of transportation.”
They might not even be using the Columbus Area Transit (CAT) anymore, Moore said, adding that with around two riders a day, it wasn’t advantageous to be open on Sunday.
At Tuesday’s Council meeting, no one spoke against removing service.
It didn’t make sense to continue the service, Ward Two Council Member Dennis Kresha said.
“We’re trying to watch out for taxpayers' money,” Kresha said. “It wouldn’t make much sense to be paying someone for hours or waiting for two people to take somewhere.”
Essentially, Kresha said the City is trying to be efficient.
“So that’s why the City decided to drop it,” he said.
CAT originally evolved from the handicap bus. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is facing challenges with ridership.
“Our ridership is way down,” Moore said. “Most of our riders are elderly … so they’re still worried about travel.”
The service was initially closed for a few months when the COVID-19 pandemic began but is now open Monday through Friday.
“That’s basically when the essential services are, when doctors' offices and things like that, open for our patrons,” he noted.
Before the pandemic, ridership was sitting around 40 to 50 rides a day Monday through Friday. Now, it’s more like 15 to 25, Moore added.
“Another thing that plays into that is the (Columbus) Community Center is not open yet,” he noted. “So a lot of our riders got rides to the community center and things like that. So there’s limited things for them to do right now.”
CAT utilizes large buses and vans and tries to schedule multiple people to go to the same place at the same time, he said.
During the pandemic, the City has been spraying down the bus. The City installed Plexiglass between the riders and the driver, he said.
“We followed a bunch of criteria,” he added. “To try to make it as safe as possible.”
For many residents, it is an important service, Moore noted, to get around. Many have no form of transportation or any family living in the area, he added.
“This is their only way to get out, to get to medical appointments, pick up their groceries … to go to a movie, just live a normal life,” Moore said. “For a lot of them, they might have issues that don’t allow them to drive. So this is an opportunity to still get around.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.