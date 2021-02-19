City Council pumps brakes on Columbus Area Transit's Sunday rides

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

CAT originally evolved from the handicap bus. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is facing challenges with ridership.

“Our ridership is way down,” Moore said. “Most of our riders are elderly … so they’re still worried about travel.”

The service was initially closed for a few months when the COVID-19 pandemic began but is now open Monday through Friday.

“That’s basically when the essential services are, when doctors' offices and things like that, open for our patrons,” he noted.

Before the pandemic, ridership was sitting around 40 to 50 rides a day Monday through Friday. Now, it’s more like 15 to 25, Moore added.

“Another thing that plays into that is the (Columbus) Community Center is not open yet,” he noted. “So a lot of our riders got rides to the community center and things like that. So there’s limited things for them to do right now.”

CAT utilizes large buses and vans and tries to schedule multiple people to go to the same place at the same time, he said.

During the pandemic, the City has been spraying down the bus. The City installed Plexiglass between the riders and the driver, he said.