City Council rejects rezoning request

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Columbus City Council voted against rezoning a lot on the west side of town on Monday night, satisfying those with hopes to preserve the commercial district and disappointing those who hoped to bring more affordable housing to Columbus by moving four homes there.

All but City Council President Charlie Bahr voted to deny the rezoning application in a 5-1 vote. There were two absences. So many people showed up to voice their views that some went into an overflow room to ensure social distancing.

See the full story in Wednesday's edition and online Tuesday.

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 3 Sad 3 Angry 4

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.