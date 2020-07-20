You are the owner of this article.
City Council rejects rezoning request
City Hall

City Hall in downtown Columbus

 THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM FILE PHOTO

The Columbus City Council voted against rezoning a lot on the west side of town on Monday night, satisfying those with hopes to preserve the commercial district and disappointing those who hoped to bring more affordable housing to Columbus by moving four homes there.

Differing development visions: City Council set to hear several perspectives

All but City Council President Charlie Bahr voted to deny the rezoning application in a 5-1 vote. There were two absences. So many people showed up to voice their views that some went into an overflow room to ensure social distancing.

See the full story in Wednesday's edition and online Tuesday.

