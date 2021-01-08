City Council takes first step towards possible downtown viaduct

The Columbus City Council authorized staff to begin working with the Nebraska Department of Transportation to evaluate a potential downtown viaduct, City Engineer Rick Bogus said.

NDOT and City staff will be writing a request for qualifications for selecting an engineer to look at the project, followed by public outreach to determine if evaluations and studies done in the past are still viable.

“If something comes out of this evaluation that the City Council would like to move forward on, it would need to go to a vote of the people,” Bogus said. “If it passed that, then we’d kind of move forward on the project.”

Much of it is up to council members if they find something they like and want to move forward, he noted.

Ward 4 Council Member Prent Roth told the Telegram he voted for the measure on Monday. Roth said the request for qualifications would be a good first step in figuring out what the community wants and needs, in the wake of complaints about trains blocking the tracks.