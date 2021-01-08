City Council takes first step towards possible downtown viaduct

The Columbus City Council authorized staff to begin working with the Nebraska Department of Transportation to evaluate a potential downtown viaduct, City Engineer Rick Bogus said.
NDOT and City staff will be writing a request for qualifications for selecting an engineer to look at the project, followed by public outreach to determine if evaluations and studies done in the past are still viable.
“If something comes out of this evaluation that the City Council would like to move forward on, it would need to go to a vote of the people,” Bogus said. “If it passed that, then we’d kind of move forward on the project.”
Much of it is up to council members if they find something they like and want to move forward, he noted.
Ward 4 Council Member Prent Roth told the Telegram he voted for the measure on Monday. Roth said the request for qualifications would be a good first step in figuring out what the community wants and needs, in the wake of complaints about trains blocking the tracks.
“The railroad’s going to continue to block the crossings with the trains,” Roth said. “What are we, the people of Columbus, willing to put up with? We need to find out and go forward.”
In December Telegram article, Union Pacific said it works to minimize blocked crossings caused by stopped trains.
"Our goal is to keep trains moving, and we are changing operating plans to move rail shipments more efficiently," said Tim McMahan, a Union Pacific spokesman, in December. "We are examining areas experiencing prolonged blocked crossings in order to best find ways to alleviate them."
McMahan also previously told the Telegram that blocked crossings should decrease as more grade separations open.
It will be interesting to see what comes of the study, Roth noted.
“The next step in getting our viaduct is to try and figure out what we really need,” Roth said. “This request for qualifications is to get a qualified consultant on board to determine what the community needs and wants so that we can go forward with a downtown viaduct.”
A potential downtown viaduct has been in the plans for some time, he said.
In 2007, there was an agreement between the City, Union Pacific and NDOT for steps to be taken to build viaducts over the tracks, Bogus said.
“The packages were to do the 3rd Avenue viaduct, which was built; the 18th Avenue pedestrian overpass, which is built; and the 12th Avenue viaduct, which is built. That was one package,” he said. “The second package was to look at doing some grade separations in the downtown area.”
There is not a clear timeline as of right now, Bogus said.
