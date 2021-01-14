City Council to consider 8th Street improvements

“I had definitely agreed that it wasn’t going to solve the traffic problem because I myself highly support either making 7th Street one-way or 9th Street one-way,” Kresha told The Telegram on Wednesday. “Restriping and maybe the turnabouts … that would slow traffic down but it sure wouldn’t help the traffic.”

Traffic volumes are expected to increase as much as 35% between now and 2040, the final report states.

“Traffic flow is expected to slowly degrade from current conditions as traffic volumes increase,” said the report. “…Although traffic conditions are expected to slowly degrade over the next 20 years, there is not an overwhelming or urgent need for major improvements in the 8th Street corridor in the near future from an engineering perspective.”

The study area was focused on 8th Street from 33rd Avenue to just past 3rd Avenue. The northern and southern limits of the study extended from the Union Pacific Railroad tracks to the Loup River levee.

Outside of those improvements, Harlow noted the City will need to get all the curb ramps to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Before doing any of the more intensive improvements, we’d have do more public outreach and input gathering and more of that community feedback,” he said.

Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.

