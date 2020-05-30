City Council to consider Starbucks development agreement for new location

Mayor Jim Bulkley said Starbucks would be another great addition to Columbus.

“Another success for our community. I’m not a Starbucks person, but I know plenty of people who are very excited,” Bulkley said. “We need to look at that entire area and the development that has taken place over the last couple of years. We went from an empty old Walmart to a new and expanded Bomgaars, a new Hampton Inn, an 80-plus unit apartment complex, a (Freddy’s) and now a Starbucks. Plenty impressive!”

WHO Development is requesting a TIF bond not to exceed $277,000 from the City with the developer expecting to incur $1,591,000 in construction costs. Under the redevelopment agreement, WHO will agree to create a taxable property valued at no less than $1.5 million no later than Jan. 1, 2021.

Estimated TIF-eligible expenses include land acquisition, site grading, parking, traffic engineering, utilities and engineering fees.

This contract being voted on Monday night is the third of such a supplement to be amended to the initial redevelopment plan for that area.