City Council to consider Starbucks development agreement for new location

Residents of Columbus will notice several new developments popping up along 33rd Avenue and Highway 30, including a potential new stand-alone Starbucks.
Members of the Columbus City Council will consider during their regular meeting Monday night a redevelopment agreement for this plan.
WHO Development, the face behind Bomgaars, Hampton Inn and the new apartment complex named Legacy 23, is also considering opening a Starbucks on that same block. Another WHO project, a Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers restaurant, was set to open over the weekend in that area, as well. Freddy’s sells a variety of steakburgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custards and specialty sundaes.
On the Council’s agenda for Monday night is a development contract that outlines Phase III of the WHO Development Redevelopment Project. According to documents attached to the Council’s agenda, a 2,400-square-foot Starbucks would potentially be constructed near Hampton Inn. Construction would also include exterior improvements and finishes to the building, exterior signage, interior lighting, new flooring, new HVAC and plumbing, construction of restrooms and about 30 new parking stalls. There is a Starbucks featured inside the local Hy-Vee, but this would be the first stand-alone store in town.
“This is the next step so they can get started,” Council President Charlie Bahr noted.
Mayor Jim Bulkley said Starbucks would be another great addition to Columbus.
“Another success for our community. I’m not a Starbucks person, but I know plenty of people who are very excited,” Bulkley said. “We need to look at that entire area and the development that has taken place over the last couple of years. We went from an empty old Walmart to a new and expanded Bomgaars, a new Hampton Inn, an 80-plus unit apartment complex, a (Freddy’s) and now a Starbucks. Plenty impressive!”
WHO Development is requesting a TIF bond not to exceed $277,000 from the City with the developer expecting to incur $1,591,000 in construction costs. Under the redevelopment agreement, WHO will agree to create a taxable property valued at no less than $1.5 million no later than Jan. 1, 2021.
Estimated TIF-eligible expenses include land acquisition, site grading, parking, traffic engineering, utilities and engineering fees.
This contract being voted on Monday night is the third of such a supplement to be amended to the initial redevelopment plan for that area.
The first phase of the project had been Bomgaars, Hampton Inn and Legacy 23; the new four-story interior apartment building will open next month. The second phase, which was brought to the Columbus City Council at the end of last year, had been Freddy’s, which in September 2019 had been estimated at $3,351,000. TIF-eligible project costs for Freddy’s had been estimated at $351,000.
The City Council will also decide on a second TIF bond not to exceed $215,000 for the restaurant, the monies of which will be used to fund TIF-eligible expenses.
Freddy’s announced on Friday that the establishment will be opening Saturday. Its hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“I would suspect that soon it would be full,” Bahr said of that block’s development. “I think that would be soon.”
Similarly, Council members will also consider a redevelopment agreement with EKEA, who is looking to develop 20 single-family homes on a parcel of land located along 11th Street. Another agreement Council members are set to consider is the redevelopment of Frontier Park for a total of 63 single-family homes, to be completed in three phases.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
