City, county and school board seeing contested elections

Platte County District 1 Supervisor Fred Liss and District 5 Supervisor Bob Lloyd are the only two members who will face a contested election later this year.

Liss, a Republican, will run against fellow Republican John Harms who Liss previously faced in the 2018 election. Lloyd, also a Republican, will face Libertarian Jon-Paul Shanle and Republican Anne Kinnison.

Tuesday was the last day for non-incumbents to file for the primary election while the current officeholder's final day was on Feb. 15. Filing for office began on Jan. 5.

Kim Kwapnioski will be seeking reelection as the district 3 supervisor. Although Kwapnioski is the current district 7 supervisor, her home now falls under District 3, Platte County Election Commissioner Connie Sebourn said.

The change was made after the county lines were redistricted last year, Sebourn said. The county lines are redistricted every 10 years following each census.

With the district 7 supervisor seat open, Gene Trouba is the only one who filed for the position.

County Clerk Jennifer Brown, County Assessor Karl Urkoski, Register of Deeds Diane Kapels, County Treasurer Jennifer Reppert, Clerk of the District Court Marlene Vetick, County Attorney Breana Anderson-Flaherty, County Public Defender Tim Matas, County Surveyor Thomas Tremel and County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff are all running unopposed.

Meanwhile, Columbus Public Schools Board of Education Members Doug Molczyk, Theresa Seipel and Mike Jeffryes are not facing a challenger for their respective positions.

The Lakeview Community Schools Board of Education will have three positions to be filled in the upcoming election. Those vying for the seats are current members Chad Anderson and Keith Runge and newcomers Justin Lorenz, Joy Escen, Jess Brichacek and Fred Leibhart.

Finally, there will only be one contested election for the Columbus City Council.

As previously reported by The Columbus Telegram, Third Ward Council Member Rich Jablonski will face challenger Scott Ackman for the position. Ackman previously ran against Ron Schilling for the other city council ward 3 spot in 2020.

Jablonski has been serving on the city council since December 2010.

First Ward Council Member and Council President Beth Augustine-Schulte and Fourth Ward Council Member Prent Roth are running unopposed. Additionally, Katherine Lopez was the only one who ran for Second Ward Council Member Dennis Kresha’s position.

Kresha will not seek re-election, which he announced last month. Kresha said his decision to not run again came down to him and his wife wanting to spend more time traveling and seeing their children and grandchildren.

Kresha has been in his position since Dec. 1, 2014.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.