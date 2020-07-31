City defends spiking water bills

City of Columbus Public Works Director Chuck Sliva said he has seen his own water bill rise due to increased watering.

“The bills are based on usage and there’s been less rain and people have been watering and typically they go up during this time of the year. Meters, typically water meters, they either read or they don’t read. They don’t read excess amounts unless there’s a leak,” Sliva said.

Many of the people discussing the issue on Facebook dismissed the possibility of a leak because the spikes only last a month or two.

Columbus City Council member Prent Roth said sewer may also be a component of an increase. Roth said utility bills in Columbus have four components. There’s water, sewer, the solid waste fee (SWF) and a stormwater component.

“The typical SWF, which is the solid waste fee, is $2 for residential. The stormwater management fee, I think, is $3.50 for a residential customer. And then the sewer and water component are based on usage; there’s a customer fee plus a usage fee,” Roth said.

If residents have an issue with their water bill, they can call the City. The City may be able to shed more light on why a bill is higher than expected.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.