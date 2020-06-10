City Hall, police and fire departments reopening next week

Columbus Police Chief Chuck Sherer noted that members of the public who have business to conduct at the police station will now be able to enter the building from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the new facility, 2330 14th St. The public has not been able to see the inside of the building in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If it’s after 5 p.m. and visitors need immediate assistance, Sherer said there is a Ring doorbell – which is a doorbell equipped with a camera – that should be utilized in that event.

“When people come in, they’re encouraged to wear masks. We’ll have hand sanitizer,” Sherer said.

There are certain services, such as fingerprinting or city permits, that residents will once again be able to take care with the police department reopening. Although many services are available online, fingerprinting is an example of a service that cannot be done virtually.

“Any police services we offered before we’ll be able to offer again,” Sherer said.

Sherer is thinking positive with the new Columbus Police Department building finally being open to the public.