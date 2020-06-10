City Hall, police and fire departments reopening next week

City of Columbus offices will reopen to the public starting June 15.
“I’m excited that we are to the point where we can start opening City facilities and allowing the public access to them-even if limited in some areas,” Mayor Jim Bulkley said, via email Tuesday. “The last couple of months have caused people to handle City business and related activities in a different way and it is nice to be able to get back to a sense of normal.”
City Hall and the Columbus Police and Fire departments are the facilities that will reopen. The Columbus Public Library will be reopening June 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; services will be limited. Columbus Area Transit will also restart operations with staff beginning to take calls on June 15.
Facilities that will remain closed are the Columbus Community Center and Columbus Aquatic Center.
“The opening comes with some conditions and we ask the public to honor these. We ask that you wear a mask while coming into City facilities,” Bulkley explained. “At the Library, check the web site or call for particular information. And with the CAT system reservation will begin the week prior to starting up."
Those facilities not open yet, the Community Center and Aquatic Center, we will do our best to as the restrictions relax and we can handle the needs to open them.”
Columbus Police Chief Chuck Sherer noted that members of the public who have business to conduct at the police station will now be able to enter the building from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the new facility, 2330 14th St. The public has not been able to see the inside of the building in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If it’s after 5 p.m. and visitors need immediate assistance, Sherer said there is a Ring doorbell – which is a doorbell equipped with a camera – that should be utilized in that event.
“When people come in, they’re encouraged to wear masks. We’ll have hand sanitizer,” Sherer said.
There are certain services, such as fingerprinting or city permits, that residents will once again be able to take care with the police department reopening. Although many services are available online, fingerprinting is an example of a service that cannot be done virtually.
“Any police services we offered before we’ll be able to offer again,” Sherer said.
Sherer is thinking positive with the new Columbus Police Department building finally being open to the public.
“I hope it goes well,” Sherer said. “I’m not quite sure what to think of all the COVID-19 stuff yet. I’m hoping that the surge is gone and we’re not going to be as much at risk previously. We’re going to be cautious when we do it; that’s why we’re still going to wear masks and encourage hand sanitizer. But we’ll be able to provide more services than we are now.”
Bulkley encouraged residents to continue practicing social distancing measures, especially when visiting the City’s newly-reopened facilities.
“Like with all our openings, we ask that the public continue to honor social distancing, the number of people that should gather, and wear masks were appropriate,” Bulkley said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
