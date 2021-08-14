City has busy road construction summer; eyes next year's list

Summertime always includes two things in Nebraska and the city of Columbus - hot, humid weather and road construction.
This year, the City had various projects going on that have already been completed or will extend into fall before halting for the winter.
Mayor Jim Bulkley said construction may often be inconvenient, but fixing the city streets pays off in the long run.
“Roads are like everything else; they need normal maintenance,” Bulkley said. “We try to give roads the attention that they need before they get too badly out of shape.”
The City has a budget process that identifies a dollar amount each year to fix given roads, he said.
“The staff creates a list of certain areas around town. We list those in priority of what we believe is important to repair,” Bulkley said. “We start going through the list with the funds that are available.
“It’s like anything else. If you don’t pay attention to it regularly, then all of the sudden you have huge repair or replacement bills that come in. That just hurts everybody from a budget standpoint.”
City Engineer Richard Bogus said one such re-pavement project that was “substantially completed” was a segment of 48th Avenue from 38th Street to Lost Creek Parkway. That project has been open since Fourth of July weekend, but grading and seeding still need to be done before street lights are installed.
“That’s ongoing but it’s open to traffic,” Bogus said.
Another is retouching 15th Street from 23rd to 12th avenues. Crews are finishing up installing the water service line while the curb and gutter portions of the project won’t start until September, but it should be done before the winter, Bogus said.
Additionally, this past year, the City worked on smaller jobs which consisted of patching and alley projects.
Meanwhile, the City started road construction on East 14th Avenue, which is going to be done in two phases. The first part consists of working from 23rd Street to Armory Drive. It will be open to traffic by the end of this calendar year and completed by next spring, Bogus said.
The second phase will finish the remaining project from Armory Drive to the city limits, which are north of Kozy Drive, Bogus said. This section will start next spring before it is completed in the summer, he added.
The City also has some bigger plans for the future, such as the possibility of adding a downtown viaduct. A few options have been floated, including a viaduct for vehicles, one for pedestrians or a combination.
If it is split into two, the vehicle viaduct could either be at 23rd or 26th avenues, Bogus said, while the pedestrian one could be around 25th or 26th avenues.
It will be a topic of discussion at the City's booth during Columbus Days this weekend. The staff will ask for the community’s feedback on the project, Bogus said.
“We’re just starting that study and evaluation,” he said. “… We’re just asking questions to people. What are their thoughts when they drive or walk downtown? What would they like to see or prefer?”
Also looking ahead, the Columbus City Council will vote Monday on future pavement projects as part of its one- and six-year road plan. The one-year plan is estimated to cost $38.6 million, which is covered in the 2021-22 budget.
There are 17 total projects, nine of which are city projects, eight that are private developments and seven are continuations from the year prior.
Next year, the City will do patchwork on 48th Avenue from 27th to 28th streets, finish the last segment of 15th Street downtown from 23rd to 27th avenues and Powerhouse Park Trail and start a project on the north side of Lost Creek Parkway from 33rd to 18th avenues.
Additionally, there will be a three-phase project west of town on 23rd Street, beginning at 48th Avenue and ending at 54th Avenue.
Bogus said the City will also have some non-paving plans for next year, which include the downtown railroad grade separation study and the 33rd Avenue viaduct lighting project. The latter enterprise will provide new LED lights to the overpass.
Bogus said there may be some confusion over next year’s continuing road construction as many of those projects are mostly finished except for a few minor details, in some cases.
“There’s some continuation of projects on there,” Bogus said. “By requirement, we have to put them on the form. It can be a little bit confusing because some of the stuff we’re about done with. (That’s) because we’re not actually done.”
