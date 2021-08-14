City has busy road construction summer; eyes next year's list

Summertime always includes two things in Nebraska and the city of Columbus - hot, humid weather and road construction.

This year, the City had various projects going on that have already been completed or will extend into fall before halting for the winter.

Mayor Jim Bulkley said construction may often be inconvenient, but fixing the city streets pays off in the long run.

“Roads are like everything else; they need normal maintenance,” Bulkley said. “We try to give roads the attention that they need before they get too badly out of shape.”

The City has a budget process that identifies a dollar amount each year to fix given roads, he said.

“The staff creates a list of certain areas around town. We list those in priority of what we believe is important to repair,” Bulkley said. “We start going through the list with the funds that are available.

“It’s like anything else. If you don’t pay attention to it regularly, then all of the sudden you have huge repair or replacement bills that come in. That just hurts everybody from a budget standpoint.”