On May 3, Columbus residents gathered at the Columbus Public Library in the Columbus City Council Chambers to tell Columbus Parks and Recreation exactly what they would like to see at Pawnee and Gerrard Parks.

Parks and Recreation Manager Betsy Eckhardt said approximately 40 people showed up for the open house event, from many different backgrounds, fields and demographics.

"Basically what we're doing is we invited the community to come in and tell us some of the things they thought would be important to them to have at Gerrard and Pawnee Park, that could be inclusive playgrounds, that could be water play, tennis courts, changes to baseball fields," Eckhardt said.

Eckhardt said that comments varied between improvements, additions and Confluence, the company formulating the master plan for the parks, is still gathering data for the final results. Those in attendance were given a way to pick out a location on a map of the parks and stick their suggestion to that spot.

"Some could be shade covering to the baseball field, update to bathrooms or water fountains, some were interested in having more bathroom facilities or walking trails, stuff like that," Eckhardt said. "It was a lot of different ideas."

This format is similar to the ongoing online survey, which asks participants a few short questions about improvements they'd like to see, then moves to a virtual map where they may place a tag on a spot and put in their suggestions. The online survey is open until May 17 at bit.ly/3HVeFZh.

Braden Labenz, project engineer for this particular project, said this is his first project of this scale with the city of Columbus. From his short time at the open house, he said, a fair amount of the suggestions have been general improvements, repairs and upgrades, nothing too groundbreaking.

"I think a lot of people want to do something with the park and people want to put in their two cents one way or another," Labenz said. "I think a lot is generally updating things, making them look better."

Those who come to the in-person events, Dolores Silkworth, principal at Confluence noted, are usually inclined only to participate if there is a person to physically talk to. Ideas presented came from many different age groups and backgrounds, she added, even some as young as 4-years-old. The group will also gather input from area agencies who represent parts of the community who may not be able to participate in the online survey, such as high schools and groups that work with lower-income families.

"We like to have a robust process where we talk to people and have them give a little guidance on what's important to them," Silkworth said. "We had a really great turnout from a tennis group and there was a lot of interest in that, a lot of interest in trees, renovating ball fields, playgrounds, nature play."

Silkworth said the project's results will be tallied and a more polished version of a plan will be presented to the project's steering committee by the end of the month. Following any revisions at that point, she said, they plan to present the final plan to the Columbus City Council around September.