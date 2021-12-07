City hosting several Christmas-themed events

For any families wanting to get into the Christmas spirit, the City of Columbus Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a plethora of yuletide-related events.

Coming up first, the city is hosting the Glur Park Candy Cane Hide and Seek at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, on the corner of 26th Avenue and 28th Street. Various candy canes will be hidden around Glur Park which families can then try to find.

A similar event will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Centennial Park, on Fifth Street.

Both events are free. The city is asking families to bring their own bags for the candy.

This is the first year for such an event to be hosted by the city, Parks and Recreation Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt said.

“We just wanted to have something fun for the community in the parks,” Eckhardt said. “We haven’t quite gotten the bitter cold weather yet.”

The Parks and Recreation Department is also holding Phone Calls From Santa from 6-7:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 and 16. Kids – whose families registered for the event – will receive a call from St. Nick himself. The children can tell Santa what's on their Christmas list this year.

To register for the event, visit columbusne.us/571/Parks-Recreation. It’s free to register.

“Our Santa will call them during the designated times on those two days,” Eckhardt said.

The occasion was created as a way for children who may not be able to meet Santa due to health issues or for those who may be frightened to greet St. Nick in person, Eckhardt added.

Lastly, Santa is in town leading up to Christmas. He will be in Columbus from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 19 at the Columbus Area Antique Fire Apparatus Museum, 2302 13th St.

Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil said she’s eager for the Christmas season.

“Christmas is a jolly time and it seems like the holiday spirit is among us in Columbus in Platte County,” McNeil said. “It is wonderful to see things returning to normal and events happening again. From Santa at the fire truck museum to weddings and Christmas gatherings galore, it truly is the season. Now, we just need some snow to make it look a lot like Christmas as well.”

Eckhardt said she hopes the events will help the parks and rec department continue to engage with the community during the colder months.

“It’s a way for people to do fun things outside of the normal (events) that we’ve been able to offer in years past,” she said. “It’s a way to give back to the community. That’s one of the main things that we want to do. We want to be able to impact our community in a positive way.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

