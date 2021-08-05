City lays out new proposed golf rates

During the Columbus City Council Committee as a Whole meeting earlier this week, City Administrator Tara Vasicek unveiled new golf rate proposals for 2022.

All the rates saw an increase with the only two exceptions being the junior – for ages 18 and under – season pass for Quail Run, 327 S. Fifth St., and the twilight fee for golfers at Van Berg, 560 Van Berg Drive, who can hit the links two hours before sunset any day of the week.

Meanwhile, for Quail Run, the nine-hole and 18-hole weekday proposed fees – before tax - are $17.76 and $27.10, respectively. The current rates are $14.72 and $23.13.

Additionally, a season pass for ages 24-59 is going up by 7.68% ($863.55 to $929.91). The punch cards for nine and 18 holes cost $350.47 and $542.06; this is a 29.76% and 30.05% increase, respectively. These punch cards are good for 20 rounds of golf.

At Van Berg, the proposed weekday fee is $13.08, which is a 5.65% increase from the current rate of $12.38. Also, a 20-punch card costs $261.60; the original rate was $206.54.