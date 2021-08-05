City lays out new proposed golf rates

During the Columbus City Council Committee as a Whole meeting earlier this week, City Administrator Tara Vasicek unveiled new golf rate proposals for 2022.
All the rates saw an increase with the only two exceptions being the junior – for ages 18 and under – season pass for Quail Run, 327 S. Fifth St., and the twilight fee for golfers at Van Berg, 560 Van Berg Drive, who can hit the links two hours before sunset any day of the week.
Meanwhile, for Quail Run, the nine-hole and 18-hole weekday proposed fees – before tax - are $17.76 and $27.10, respectively. The current rates are $14.72 and $23.13.
Additionally, a season pass for ages 24-59 is going up by 7.68% ($863.55 to $929.91). The punch cards for nine and 18 holes cost $350.47 and $542.06; this is a 29.76% and 30.05% increase, respectively. These punch cards are good for 20 rounds of golf.
At Van Berg, the proposed weekday fee is $13.08, which is a 5.65% increase from the current rate of $12.38. Also, a 20-punch card costs $261.60; the original rate was $206.54.
These are just a few of the rate proposals. The rest can be found on the City’s website.
This is the first golf rate increase in the past five years.
These proposed rates were compiled by Van Berg and Quail Run Golf Professional Doug Dunbar.
During the Monday meeting, First Ward Council member Charlie Bahr said, while looking over the numbers, these new rates looked “extremely reasonable.” Vasicek said the prices were made in line to have similar prices to other golf courses from neighboring cities that have a similar population.
“I don’t think we want to be more expensive than our comparable communities with permits,” Vasicek said. “… We are going to be on the lower in.”
Back in June, the Council discussed the future of Quail Run and Van Berg at its Committee as a Whole meeting. At that time, council members approved Dunbar’s contract and for him to set the golf rates.
At the same June meeting, the Council OK’d putting out a request for qualifications and bids for independent businesses to operate the golf course within the next year.
Meanwhile, Quail Run hasn't had all 18 holes available since 2018, following the 2019 flood. But that will change next spring when the golf course will be back to its normal hole numbers.
In other news, the Council approved a resolution Monday night that would allow the City of Columbus and Mid-States Engineering and Testing, INC., to enter into a $38,715 agreement. Mid-States Engineering and Testing would conduct construction quality control testing and special inspection services for the Community Building Project.
City Engineer Richard Bogus said in a publicly-available memo that the services will include structural soils subgrade testing, soil classification and proctors, rammed aggregate pier documentation, verification, cast-in-place material sample testing and inspections.
Testing and inspections will also be completed for the structural masonry material and structural steel visual weld.
Council members also OK’d a resolution for the final change order from Eriksen Construction Co., Inc. to provide revised final quantities and work for the construction of the Wastewater Treatment Plant Phase 4. The cost of the work is $19,281.
This is the last of the requested change orders. These changes included installing wiring; paving and sidewalk additions; structure repairs; furnish and install turbine pump to replace an existing reclaimed water pump; and not coat the copper air pipe.