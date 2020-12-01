City leaders address residents' concerns about trains

On Sept. 6, 2011, then-City Administrator Joe Mangiamelli said he had ongoing discussions with representatives from Union Pacific Railroad and Central Nebraska Railroad, according to meeting minutes.

On Nov. 2, 2020, Mayor Jim Bulkley and Vasicek both noted they have reached out to Union Pacific to talk with them.

The issue is on the minds of City staff as well, not just those of residents, Vasicek noted.

“We’ve tried to work with UP about it. I keep getting the same answer from UP: They don’t schedule trains to block tracks at high traffic times,” she said. “But if a train arrives early or late, and it happens to be at a high-traffic time, and the train’s long enough, and their load's in a place on the train that happens to block the tracks, ... safety has to be their #1 priority.”

Ward Two Councilmember Dennis Kresha echoed the sentiment and said he has been getting some complaints from residents.

“People are getting darn tired of the railroad blocking the tracks for over a half-hour or an hour at a time, usually once in the morning and once in the afternoon,” Kresha said. “We all wish that the railroad would cooperate with us a lot better, but it just isn’t happening.”