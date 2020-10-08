City leaders, health department urge measures as COVID-19 cases rise

COVID-19 cases were up again last week – 104 in Platte County to be exact. Now the health department and City of Columbus leaders are urging residents to avoid crowds, wear masks and social distance.
Hospitalizations and new cases in the state hit a new high over the weekend as University of Nebraska Medical Center experts warned that hospitals are fuller than they were in May, according to the Omaha World-Herald, a sister publication of The Columbus Telegram.
“On a personal level, I’m trying to avoid the crowds and trying to get everything that I need done in as (few) trips as I need,” City Council President Charlie Bahr said. “If you’re going to be in a crowd, you need to wear a mask and a lot of the stores are requiring them, which I think is probably a prudent idea.”
Other measures include washing hands and using disinfectants.
There are 11 hospitalized in the ECDHD district, which encompasses Nance, Colfax, Boone and Platte counties. On Oct. 7, there had been six new cases since Oct. 6.
Platte County is now in the orange level risk dial, for ‘elevated’ risk. So, what does this mean?
“The most important thing about the dial moving into the orange risk level is that we are seeing an increase in cases and hospitalizations, meaning more people are having more severe symptoms among those recent cases,” ECDHD Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers wrote in an email to The Telegram.
It’s important to not overwhelm the health care system and prevent those who are “most susceptible to the worst effects of the virus” from developing COVID-19, he said.
“We can do that by avoiding large crowds whenever possible, wearing a mask at all times when around others, and maintaining 6 feet of distance whenever possible,” Sepers said.
In the previous risk level -- moderate -- the health department recommended staying at home most of the time, with caution for non-essential travel and work. The department also wrote gatherings should only take place with modifications for COVID-19.
Now, ECDHD recommends residents stay at home unless traveling for work, medical care or food. There should be “no large gatherings or events” with no more than 10 people and residents should interact with the “smallest number of contacts feasible."
Despite the elevated risk, Platte County is also in Stage IV Directed Health Measures (DHMs), which allow for greater occupancy for indoor and outdoor gatherings.
Sepers wrote it is important for residents to “be aware of the level of virus” in their area and to “match their actions” to the level of COVID-19 activity and spread.
“At home, area residents should follow the local DHMs, and guidance from their health department. If they are traveling to a part of Nebraska, or to another state that is under different DHMs or guidance, they should follow the rules in place there,” Sepers said.
Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley has been wearing his mask at public events, such as City Council meetings and ribbon-cutting ceremonies.
“I think everything helps and so if it helps even a little, it’s well worth the effort doing it,” Bulkley said. “My grandkids are wearing masks at school and it doesn’t seem to be the end of the world for them. I think kids actually buy into it easier than adults do.”
Right now, Bulkley said he thinks residents are doing things pretty well but they have to continue to do things well.
“We really want to stay focused on being aware that it’s around us and there are things we can do which are pretty much common sense, I believe,” Bulkley said. “We just need to stay the course…the biggest thing to remember is this thing doesn’t take a vacation and doesn’t take a break.”
Although Bahr said he does not believe the City Council will be doing anything like a mask mandate, they are appealing to the people’s common sense.
“I guess that’s just about the best we can do,” he said.
