City leaders, health department urge measures as COVID-19 cases rise

COVID-19 cases were up again last week – 104 in Platte County to be exact. Now the health department and City of Columbus leaders are urging residents to avoid crowds, wear masks and social distance.

Hospitalizations and new cases in the state hit a new high over the weekend as University of Nebraska Medical Center experts warned that hospitals are fuller than they were in May, according to the Omaha World-Herald, a sister publication of The Columbus Telegram.

“On a personal level, I’m trying to avoid the crowds and trying to get everything that I need done in as (few) trips as I need,” City Council President Charlie Bahr said. “If you’re going to be in a crowd, you need to wear a mask and a lot of the stores are requiring them, which I think is probably a prudent idea.”

Other measures include washing hands and using disinfectants.

There are 11 hospitalized in the ECDHD district, which encompasses Nance, Colfax, Boone and Platte counties. On Oct. 7, there had been six new cases since Oct. 6.

Platte County is now in the orange level risk dial, for ‘elevated’ risk. So, what does this mean?