City leaders sitting down with Telegram to discuss Community Building Project

In the general election this November, a ballot question will ask Columbus residents to authorize bonds for a project that includes tearing down City Hall and the Columbus Public Library, 2504 14th St.

In those lots, a larger structure would be built that includes the library, a children’s museum, art gallery, coffee shop, community room and City Hall. The City Hall portion of the project would be paid for by existing funds and revenue, according to buildingtogethercolumbus.org.

To help readers get prepared for the election and be informed about this ballot issue, Columbus Telegram Managing Editor Matt Lindberg will be sitting down with City Administrator Tara Vasicek, Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley and Library Director Karen Connell in the near future to discuss the "Community Building Project" for a video that will debut exclusively on columbustelegram.com Monday, Oct. 12.

If you have questions you would like to get answered, send Lindberg an email at news@columbustelegram.com by noon on Wednesday, Oct. 9, for it to be considered.

"I am definitely excited to talk with our City leaders about this project and give our readers a chance to learn more about it by hearing directly from government officials," Lindberg said.

