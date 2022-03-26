City looking at changes to parks and rec department

The City of Columbus officials are looking at possible alterations to the parks and recreation department to boost city-owned facilities, however, details are still being ironed out.

“(We) want to capitalize on facilities so we’re getting the best bang for our buck (and) bringing lots of people to town for events that are taking place,” Mayor Jim Bulkley said. “To do that and be proficient at it, you need centralization of it.”

One of the changes coming this year is the city taking over Gerrard Park operations and management. Bulkley said more investment will be made into running the numerous baseball tournaments that occur over the summer, spring and fall at Gerrard Park.

Columbus Parks and Recreation Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt said Columbus isn’t only the home of club softball and baseball teams but there are also adult leagues on top of six to eight tournaments held at the park.

“There’s a tournament every weekend starting in June until mid-July at Gerrard Park,” she said.

Bulkley said he believes this system put in place for Gerrard will grow into where similar facilities – like Bradshaw and Wilderness parks - are run by “the same management umbrella.”

“These are all assets in our community,” Bulkley said. “And if we want to get the most out of our assets as we can, we need to coordinate the on-goings. Many, many communities are coordinated this way. We’re not reinventing the wheel. We’re actually doing what many communities have done over the years.”

Bulkley said the city is wanting to be involved in the activities taking place with the intent of better utilizing and increasing usage of the city facilities. By having it all under one roof, the parks and recreation department is where residents and visitors can go for certain activities or schedule sporting events, the mayor added.

“Obviously, that takes resources and those resources predominately are people,” Bulkley said. “We’re looking at boosting the parks and rec department because of what we see coming on.”

An exact number of possible new staff members for the department hasn’t been determined yet, Bulkley said. But he noted there should be at least one person added.

“We’ll then see where we need to be above and beyond that as we get involved in it,” he said.

Eckhardt said the department is looking for seasonal employees this summer to help with programs which include anything from day camps to sporting events.

“Even at the (Pawnee) Plunge, there is a shortage of lifeguards,” Eckhardt said. “Columbus isn’t unique to it. It’s everywhere but we would just hope people would want to come and work for us because the Pawnee Plunge is one of those assets that you never want to go away.”

The discussion about parks and rec is also influenced by talks about potential changes at Columbus Aquatic Center. Bulkley noted with all city amenities, they have to be examined, looking at the money spent on them and what the investment’s return is generating.

The Aquatic Center is no exception.

The facility is budgeted at over $500,000 and the revenue it’s churning is low, Bulkley said. The majority of the cost comes down to maintenance and personnel.

At a Park Board meeting held earlier this month, a few proposals were floated out. It included reducing hours and closing the facility for a portion of the summer while the Pawnee Plunge is open. The options were to reduce overhead and maintenance costs.

The proposals were tabled as the Park Board wanted more information from staff before proceeding.

The projected savings in operations from the possible restructuring of the Aquatic Center could help with the parks and rec department, the mayor said.

“No decisions have been made yet,” Bulkley said. “We’re looking at different ideas.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

