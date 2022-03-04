City looking at options for Aquatic Center

Columbus City officials are considering potential changes to the Columbus Aquatic Center, though no final decisions have been made.

“We are looking at options and that's all we're talking about right now – are there options that can be implemented to reduce the costs and try to pare it down with the usage?” Mayor Jim Bulkley said.

During a Columbus Board of Parks Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, board members looked at those possible options for the Aquatic Center. A memorandum dated Feb. 25 states that the facility’s budget for this fiscal year is $543,538, with the majority of the expenses being maintenance and staffing. The Aquatic Center is mostly utilized in the mornings.

“There are many times when one to four city employees are at the facility and there are less patrons than staff. This is not an efficient use of taxpayer dollars,” the memorandum states.

The options presented to the board of parks commissioners included no change, which would mean the facility would remain open 323 days a year and cost $1,590 a day to operate. The second option would be adjusting the hours of the facility to match its use – the Aquatic Center would be open 197 days of the year and would cost $1,224.83 per day to operate. In the second option, the facility would potentially be closed on the weekends and during the summer while the Pawnee Plunge is open. There would be no change in use for the Columbus High School swim team.

“The park board tabled everything that was discussed and said they wanted some more information,” Bulkley said, noting that more information will be available in the coming weeks.

City Administrator Tara Vasicek shared similar comments.

“We are talking about how best to use the limited resources we have to provide the maximum benefit to the community,” Vasicek said in a Thursday email to the Columbus Telegram.

“The discussion will be coming back to Park Board in April.”

Aquatics Manager Brook Tomka said more people are needed to come utilize the facility.

“Right now I am working on marketing strategies to increase our numbers through the door,” Tomka said. “I'm also looking at possible solutions, like changing fees or things like that. But I'm definitely trying to help keep the Aquatic Center open if possible. I'm doing everything in my power to look for ways to increase our revenue.”

Bulkley added that the city regularly evaluates its facilities. The Aquatic Center, like many other similar facilities, has also experienced a shortage in workers.

“Certain weekends there's been times we've had to just close, but what we have done is we brought up a couple of different staffing ideas for shorter hours,” Bulkley said. “If something costs x amount of dollars to have open and say it's open and then have maybe two people using it or three (people), you’ve got to look at usage compared to value.”

Bulkley also addressed a rumor that funding is being cut to the Columbus Community Center, which he said is false. The community center is getting more and more use post-COVID, he said, and officials are continuing to work on different grants to enhance the facility. There are also funds allocated in this year’s budget to redo the main entrance to the community center, he added.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.