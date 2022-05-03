City looking at plan for downtown

Downtown Columbus may look different and more accommodating in the next few years as the City of Columbus is in the midst of creating a strategic plan for the area.

The city is working with RDG Planning and Design, Inc. – an Omaha-based company – on the downtown plan and last month, the first meeting of the technical committee of the Downtown Columbus Plan was held. The 10-person group consists of city officials, business and property owners and Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau staff, said City of Columbus Economic Coordinator Jean Van Iperen.

Van Iperen said the meetings cover a variety of topics of the downtown area including streets, alleyways, parking, Frankfort Square and housing.

She noted the city is redoing its plan because the initial strategy is over 10-years-old. This will help the city apply for grants which would go toward façade, signs and more, Van Iperen added.

“(It’ll help) with anything that will help people find downtown, activities downtown and just improve the downtown in general,” she said.

The committee will also launch a survey in mid-May for community members to fill out, Van Iperen said. It will be available on the city’s website and Facebook page. Questions revolve around parking, restaurants, building conditions and much more.

The city will use residents’ feedback as it develops the new plan. Eventually, there will be an open house where the public can learn about the strategy and provide even more responses then, Van Iperen said.

“We really want the community to give us their input,” she said.

Back in February, the council members OK’d RDG Planning and Design for consulting services for a downtown improvement and development plan.

As previously reported by The Columbus Telegram, RDG’s service includes the goal of creating a plan and guide to refine and grow Columbus’ downtown using a complete community involvement process that lets the stakeholders and community members contribute to the long-term goal of the area, according to the resolution.

The city recently worked with RDG Planning and Design -- the company directed a Columbus housing study which was later brought to the Columbus City Council back in December last year.

Van Iperen said she’s looking forward to what’s ahead.

“I’m really excited about the plan in general,” she said. “The plan done 10 years ago had some of the ideas implemented (while) some of them weren’t. So we’ll see if they’re still valid things that the community wants. If they are, we can move forward with them, if they aren’t then we’ll look at some of the new recommendations through the survey.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.