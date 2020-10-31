City looking at possible downtown parking and signage district

The City of Columbus is looking at establishing a parking and signage district downtown to fund parking initiatives, using money from levying a special tax on property taxes from downtown businesses.
City Planner Trevor Harlow said the City sent a survey to business owners, in part asking how much the business would be willing to provide, but the City would like to see a range of 1 cent to 5 cents for every $100 of taxable assessed property value.
“It would allow for additional funds to be available for parking initiatives largely like way-finding signage, maybe more lighting,” Harlow said. “The reason is because of feedback we’ve been getting throughout the years is there isn’t enough parking or parking is hard to find.”
One cent would be about $2,700 a year and 5 cents would be about $13,000 for the City, he said. Off a $200,000 property, he said a 1-cent levy would be $20 a year and a 5-cent levy would mean $100 a year for a business.
Establishing a district and levying the funds would require over 50% approval from businesses downtown, Harlow added.
Artzy Haven Owner Kristin Stock said the downtown area is going through parking growing pains, and if the bond for the Community Building Project passes, the need for more parking could increase.
“People say they come downtown and people tell them there are places to park and they don’t know if it’s public parking or private parking,” Stock said. “Downtown is such a great place … I just foresee it growing and expanding and we just need to keep up with the growing downtown and have growing opportunities for parking. I guess that’s the only way we’re going to get bigger and better.”
Parking is a premium right now, she added.
Both Stock and longtime Wize Buys Abbey Carpet & Floor owner Kevin Johnson had wish lists for parking, and both agreed part of the problem is employees of stores parking near other businesses as well as residential parking in the area.
“We need a place where people who are employees downtown can park so they’re not taking away the parking places of customers,” Stock said.
Johnson said this all boils down to how much the City wants to levy. There are already taxes on all sorts of things like sewers, streets, lights, colleges, schools and hospitals, he added, but if this levy is minimal, it could work.
A hard-surface parking lot and some good lighting would also be good, he added.
Traffic near Frankfort Square can get congested, Johnson said.
“It’s been a situation forever,” said Johnson, who added the square area would be less jammed if employees could park in a lot a few blocks away.
If the City does not see approval from over 50% of businesses, there are possible alternatives, Harlow added.
“There’s nothing concluded,” Harlow said. “(A district is) … the only clear way to do it while also making sure it’s fair and equitable to the property owners.”
One alternative would be handing it off to fundraise the money.
The City could also find it directly through City appropriations, but Harlow said the staff doesn’t want to set the precedent of funding a parking and signage initiative just for downtown.
“That’s just the step we’re at,” he said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
