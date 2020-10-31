City looking at possible downtown parking and signage district

The City of Columbus is looking at establishing a parking and signage district downtown to fund parking initiatives, using money from levying a special tax on property taxes from downtown businesses.

City Planner Trevor Harlow said the City sent a survey to business owners, in part asking how much the business would be willing to provide, but the City would like to see a range of 1 cent to 5 cents for every $100 of taxable assessed property value.

“It would allow for additional funds to be available for parking initiatives largely like way-finding signage, maybe more lighting,” Harlow said. “The reason is because of feedback we’ve been getting throughout the years is there isn’t enough parking or parking is hard to find.”

One cent would be about $2,700 a year and 5 cents would be about $13,000 for the City, he said. Off a $200,000 property, he said a 1-cent levy would be $20 a year and a 5-cent levy would mean $100 a year for a business.

Establishing a district and levying the funds would require over 50% approval from businesses downtown, Harlow added.

Artzy Haven Owner Kristin Stock said the downtown area is going through parking growing pains, and if the bond for the Community Building Project passes, the need for more parking could increase.