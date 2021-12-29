City looking forward to 2022; reflect on previous year

Following approved ordinances in 2021 and years prior, City of Columbus officials said they are excited to see how those measures will affect the community in 2022.

The big project, of course, is the Columbus Community Building. Although it won’t open until 2023, Columbus City Council President and First Ward Council Member Beth Augustine-Schulte said she’s been happy to see the progress that's been made just within the last couple of months.

“Everything has been moving so fast and it’s exciting to watch for me,” she said. “City staff has worked to keep it so efficient. It’s been impressive.”

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the project back in August and only in the last few months, the building is starting to take shape, Augustine-Schulte said.

In November 2020, voters OK’d a bond measure permitting the construction of the building. The project will be backed by an existing half-percent sales tax. The new facility will boast the Columbus Public Library, a children's museum, an art gallery, Columbus City Hall and a coffee shop.

Mayor Jim Bulkley said for anyone who’s along the corner of 14th Street and 26th Avenue can see how the community has been “coming along.”

“They can see the progress as it’s going up,” he said.

Additionally, the community can look forward to seeing a Harrah's casino coming to Columbus, Bulkley said. Over the summer, Columbus Exposition and Racing and Caesars Entertainment Inc. announced a casino development – which will be off of Highway 81 west of town. The site will boast a new 1-mile horse racing surface, a 40,000-square-foot-casino and sportsbook with more than 400 slot machines and 20 table games, as well as a restaurant and retail space.

“That’s something that will move forward in 2022,” Bulkley said. “I’m hopeful that next year we will see the development.”

Augustine-Schulte said she’s looking to see how a resolution plays out after the council approved the amendment of the city’s liability insurance requirements. The measure was related to increasing the use of public spaces for local events.

She said it streamlines events for vendors, allowing a more straight-forward approach.

“It simplifies everything,” she said. “So I’m looking forward to how it will affect our community, the town and draw people in.”

Now, event sponsors must obtain insurance and describe the activities that will occur at the event on city property while vendors won’t need to purchase insurance. That wasn’t the case previously as the vendors had to get a separate insurance policy.

City officials said the previous policy limited vendors’ participation in events held on city property. Augustine-Schulte said she believes the change will be positive for gatherings like Columbus Days or the Farmers Market.

Although it’s not a city project, Bulkley said he’s eager to see the Columbus Community Hospital’s field house come together.

Located adjacent to the Columbus Wellness Center - 3912 38th St. - the field house, which will also be a sports complex, will have fitness, wellness, child care and rehabilitation services within the building. It will also host tennis courts, a football and soccer field, simulation activities like golf, volleyball and basketball courts and a suspended track for running and walking. The building will have both indoor and outdoor areas for competitive sports.

The field house’s tentative opening date is in spring 2023.

Bulkley said the city “will help (the project) in any way we can.”

“It will be a game-changer for our community,” he said.

But in 2022 the community will still have to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s in part to the recent find of the omicron variant. COVID-19 will be in the minds of city officials heading into the new year, Bulkley said. He added the city is keeping track of it as he meets weekly with East-Central District Health Department officials about COVID-19.

“We’re absolutely paying attention to it,” the mayor said. “… I think it’s important that we stay abreast of the conditions but I honestly believe we are handling it well now.”

Bulkley also said a way to help fight the virus is if people continue to get the vaccine and their booster shots.

“The difference between today and a year ago is that we now have a tool (the vaccine) that works,” he said. “We know it’s effective.”

Bulkley said Columbus was hit by the pandemic but thankfully it was able to rebound.

“It hasn’t been that bad of a detriment to our community,” he said.

Augustine-Schulte said she’s excited to see Columbus continue to grow.

“I’m hoping to see continued progress,” she said.

