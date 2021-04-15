City looking to possibly be TIF recipient, provide TIF grants to property owners

“If the City code says a minimum for a building material for siding is lap siding but they do brick, the cost difference between those two things is TIF-eligible,” she said. “So if you’re making an upgrade over the minimum code.”

The Columbus City Council is set to have a public hearing and vote on a resolution approving the redevelopment plan at its May 3 meeting, according to Vasicek and the City Clerk’s Office.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If passed, the City would use pooled TIF, so basically the City would be able to collect any increases in property taxes for an area of many parcels. It's pooled because it covers a wide area rather than one property.

The area, which is many parcels, is all of Blighted Area Six excluding Legacy 23 Apartments and industrial tracts. Blighted Area Six encompasses 23rd Street and some surrounding areas between 33rd Avenue and East 11th Avenue.

The way the TIF would work is the City would use the 2020 property valuation of the area as a base level, according to City documents. Any increases over the base level over 15 years would be used for construction costs.

“This isn’t going to cause taxes to change,” she said. “If the taxes change, that increase would be used for this project.”