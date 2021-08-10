City looks forward with capital improvement list for 2022

“We put some money in here so the project could move forward,” Vasicek said.

She added she’s proposing only $150,000 of sales taxes go into this project while the other $50,000 would come from grant funds.

Third Ward City Council Member Ron Schilling said he wishes more could be invested in the baseball fields, citing the potential to host an area and state tournament next year. He added the only way that could be held in Columbus is if the diamonds have proper lights.

Vasicek said while there currently is lighting at the Pawnee Park’s ballparks, Columbus Public Schools is going to build multiple fields. CPS has been looking at converting some of its nearby land into baseball and softball fields.

“I just wondering, strategically, if we are in a place where we should make decisions to invest that kind of money in older facilities if we have new facilities on the horizon that could fill the gap, the need that we have,” Vasicek said.

She added she doesn’t want to spend so much capital in a place that is not being used “at its full potential in five years.”

After some discussion, Roth said going forward, he would like a breakdown on the fields like how much they are used in the evenings and how often the lights are on.