City looks forward with capital improvement list for 2022

Over 100 different projects across 21 entities are listed in the City of Columbus' capital improvement plan for 2022.
The plan -- which consists of projects both big and small -- includes items at the Columbus Area Transit, Community Center, library, cemetery, wastewater collection, wastewater treatment, transfer station, stormwater utility, Pawnee Plunge, Van Berg, Quail Run, Columbus Municipal Airport, Joint Communications Center and Aquatic Center. Also on the docket are items relating to the City's water, street, parks, police, fire and rescue departments.
City Administrator Tara Vasicek presented the list to Columbus City Council during its Committee of the Whole meeting earlier this month.
These capital improvements would either be covered by the 1% or half-percent sales tax, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Allocation Fund (HWY) and Federal Funds Purchase Program (FFPP), or other sources like grants.
For example, ARPA would cover $3.9 million of the $4.7 million costs for north sanitary sewer collection improvements. The rest is funded by other sources.
Also, HWY and FFPP would help fund $449,662 on city-wide pavement rehabilitation which costs $2.5 million. The remaining amount is covered by the half-percent sales tax.
As part of next year, the City will conduct a downtown study at a cost of $38,000. The last one was completed occurred in 2012. Since that's been a decade ago, Vasicek said the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) told her the City would not be able to receive downtown grant funds until a more recent study is completed.
“They (DED) consider that out of date,” said Vasicek.
Additionally, the capital improvement plan would also include the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Buyout Program and Hazard Mitigation Building Resilient Infrastructure in Communities (BRIC) Grant, which would cost $163,000 and $250,000, respectively. Both of these costs will come out of the 1% sales tax.
FEMA's buyout program and BRIC grant will help clean up the properties on Highway 30 that were affected by the historic 2019 flood. Vasicek said, in some cases, these buildings haven’t been worked on since the flooding.
“If you drive by them, you’ll know which ones they are,” Vasicek said. “They have not been touched since the flood, really.”
BRIC supports communities, state and local municipalities to undertake hazard mitigation projects which reduce risks that occurred from disasters and natural hazards, according to FEMA's website.
She added the goal is to have those sites cleaned up within the next year.
Platte County and Lower Loup Natural Resources Department are also helping fund this project, Vasicek said.
Fourth Ward City Council Member Prent Roth asked Vasicek about the ownership options once the properties are cleaned up. Vasicek said there are countless options as the County, NRD, a joint public agency or the City are just a few of the entities that could own the property after the cleanup.
“We could gift it to somebody as long as they maintain it in a certain way,” Vasicek said. “We could sell it. … We have these restrictions for what can go on there in perpetuity.”
The City is also setting its sights on a housing study update, which totals $4,000. The study itself costs $10,000 but Vasicek said the City received a $5,000 grant while NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska contributed $1,000 to help lower the price. The rest remaining funds are covered by the 1% sales tax.
“We’re still looking at what the land looks like after the clean-up is done but that will all come back to you (the Council) in the next 12 months,” Vasicek said.
Also included is the second phase of a fiber-optic network, which costs $600,000 – coming out of the 1% sales tax. The first phase was built a few years ago, said Vasicek.
The fiber would be placed along the wastewater transfer plant, Quail Run and Pawnee Park. For the latter, this will allow for security cameras in the parking lots at the park.
“We can’t do that without fiber out there,” Vasicek said.
Updating the field lights at the Pawnee Park baseball fields are on the list as well. This is budgeted for around $500,000 but the actual cost of field lights can vary, Vasicek said. She estimated she’s seen them priced anywhere from $280,000 to $500,000.
“We put some money in here so the project could move forward,” Vasicek said.
She added she’s proposing only $150,000 of sales taxes go into this project while the other $50,000 would come from grant funds.
Third Ward City Council Member Ron Schilling said he wishes more could be invested in the baseball fields, citing the potential to host an area and state tournament next year. He added the only way that could be held in Columbus is if the diamonds have proper lights.
Vasicek said while there currently is lighting at the Pawnee Park’s ballparks, Columbus Public Schools is going to build multiple fields. CPS has been looking at converting some of its nearby land into baseball and softball fields.
“I just wondering, strategically, if we are in a place where we should make decisions to invest that kind of money in older facilities if we have new facilities on the horizon that could fill the gap, the need that we have,” Vasicek said.
She added she doesn’t want to spend so much capital in a place that is not being used “at its full potential in five years.”
After some discussion, Roth said going forward, he would like a breakdown on the fields like how much they are used in the evenings and how often the lights are on.
Public Property Director Doug Moore said he can give the Council that information.
A complete list of the projects is available on the City’s website.
As Vasicek listed off the remaining projects, Council President and First Ward Council Member Beth Augustine-Schulte commended City staff for compiling the list.
"I just want to thank the staff for all the work they've done on it," she said.
