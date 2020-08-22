City moves ahead with educational campaign on library bond ballot issue

The City of Columbus is ramping up its educational campaign as there will be an item on the November ballot regarding a bond issue for an ongoing project involving the construction of a new facility that would house City Hall, the Columbus Public Library and the children's museum.
During its meeting Monday night, the Columbus City Council approved the wording of the ballot question. City officials also mentioned misinformation and clarified they are not asking for more tax revenue.
“I would just like to encourage citizens that if you have reservations about voting for this or you have any questions, please contact City officials. Don’t get your information off of Facebook,” Council member Beth Augustine-Schulte said. “I had the opportunity to read an interesting discussion last night and I was really surprised by the lack of information that people have.”
Don’t base your vote on what you read on Facebook, Schulte reiterated, asking for voters to get accurate information before making a decision.
On the ballot, the City will be asking to issue bonds of up to $10 million, to be paid for by a half-cent sales tax increase approved by voters in 2016. The proposed plan is for a space with a library, children's museum, art gallery, City Hall and community room.
In 2017, Columbus voters rejected a previous request to issue up to $8.5 million in bonds. The 2017 library project was to include a 300-seat auditorium and art gallery, among other things.
City Administrator Tara Vasicek said during Monday's meeting that this is a different project than the one in 2017.
“That’s one of the biggest things I’ve heard is ‘Why is the City bringing this back if we turned it down?’ Well, we’re bringing it back because it’s completely different,” Vasicek said. “Over the last 18 months, City staff has been getting out in front of hundreds and hundreds, maybe thousands, of people to try and determine what exactly this building, if it passes, should include that would benefit the City of Columbus and its residents.”
Another question Vasicek got was how much has the City spent on developing this project, she said.
“The only costs we have incurred from February of 2019 to now (are) about $59,000,” Vasicek said. “Many ballot issues spend far more than that before they go to voters, so we’re proud of that.”
Since the sales tax was passed by Columbus voters in 2016, the City has been collecting the tax and now has several million dollars in the bank, she noted.
“We’re using the revenue from that half-cent to pay off the fire and police stations and we’ll also use what we have in the bank and future revenues to pay off this bond,” Vasicek said. “All we’re asking for is for permission to issue bonds to build (the) project. We are not asking for more tax revenue. We’re just asking if we can issue bonds to use the revenue we already have to pay off bonds.”
The educational campaign has started, she said, with an official Facebook page and website for the project.
Mayor Jim Bulkley said they will be rolling out a complete educational process.
“There will (be) town hall kind of meetings that will take place," Bulkley said. "The library and library board will really be behind trying to get understanding out to the public and that’s going to start here in the next week or two."
The City will try to make sure everybody does understand it and does not hear rumors or get the wrong information, he added.
“We want to make sure everybody does hear the right thing,” Bulkley said.
If the voters pass the issue, Vasicek said this is a good project for Columbus.
“It could be a transformational project for all those entities, for the users, and for downtown, if the voters get out and say yes,” she said.
