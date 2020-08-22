City moves ahead with educational campaign on library bond ballot issue

City Administrator Tara Vasicek said during Monday's meeting that this is a different project than the one in 2017.

“That’s one of the biggest things I’ve heard is ‘Why is the City bringing this back if we turned it down?’ Well, we’re bringing it back because it’s completely different,” Vasicek said. “Over the last 18 months, City staff has been getting out in front of hundreds and hundreds, maybe thousands, of people to try and determine what exactly this building, if it passes, should include that would benefit the City of Columbus and its residents.”

Another question Vasicek got was how much has the City spent on developing this project, she said.

“The only costs we have incurred from February of 2019 to now (are) about $59,000,” Vasicek said. “Many ballot issues spend far more than that before they go to voters, so we’re proud of that.”

Since the sales tax was passed by Columbus voters in 2016, the City has been collecting the tax and now has several million dollars in the bank, she noted.