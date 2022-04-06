City moves forward with Aquatic Center plans despite community feedback

A plan for the Aquatic Center was made Tuesday, however, community members said they weren’t too enthused with the direction going forward.

The Board of Parks Commissioners decided during its meeting Tuesday to recommend the Aquatic Center have shorter hours, be closed during the summertime when the Pawnee Plunge is open and increase its rates. There were other options floated by the commissioners but the board ultimately went with this decision.

The Columbus City Council will vote on the matter at a later meeting.

The recommendation wasn’t unanimously approved by the board as Commissioners Jon Brezenski and John Shadle weren’t in favor of the change.

Shadle said the options presented to the board would not have the effect of increasing the usage of the Aquatic Center.

“If I wanted a plan in motion that would put this facility on a glide path to closure, I would go with these routes,” Shadle said. “I really would. I do not know how this is going to provide and stimulate more usage of the Aquatic Center.”

The proposed option is for the facility to open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, close on weekends and shut down during from around June 1 to about Aug. 1. There would be no change to the Columbus High School swim team’s use of the facility or the one Columbus Family YMCA meet held there.

Additionally, the rate increases would affect daily admission, annual membership, monthly pass, combo membership and programming.

The recommendation didn’t sit well with those in attendance. The Columbus City Council Chambers – which was where the meeting was held – was filled with community members concerned about the potential changes.

“The Aquatic Center is a facility that serves – it doesn’t make money for the city – all citizens of this community from birth to death because it can be used by all those people,” Columbus resident Rita Douglass said. “And it is currently used by all those people.”

She added although she and the other Aquatic Center patrons are OK with the idea of raising rates, they believe cutting hours while also increasing fees is not ideal.

These changes would help the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department as – beginning this year - it is in charge of programming, operations and maintenance at Gerrard Park, according to Public Property Director Doug Moore. The park is the home of numerous youth and adult baseball and softball leagues.

The estimated operation costs of Gerrard Park is “conservatively” around $67,000 for the facility itself, Moore said. Since the expense isn’t budgeted, the city is exploring a way the existing general fund can support the operation, he added.

Moore said the city believes the best way to do this is by reducing hours at the Aquatic Center when it isn’t used at minimal times. There are also several occasions when there is more city staff on hand than patrons, he added.

The Aquatic Center is budgeted this year for $543,538, the majority of which is for staffing and maintenance.

By cutting hours at the the indoor pool, it would help save money which can go toward Gerrard Park and additional parks and rec staff, Moore said.

Moore said the city has tried numerous different programs to attract new customers but it has been a struggle to bring people into the facility.

“We have people who are passionate about the Aquatic Center and use it but we’re hardly bringing in any (new people),” Moore said.

Columbus Parks and Recreation Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt said over the past few years discussions have been made on ways to help grow the facility, however, it hasn’t seen an increase. She added the city can better use taxpayer money as a very small percentage of residents use the Aquatic Center. There are 658 current members, according to Moore.

“That’s not being fiscally responsible,” Eckhardt said. “Personally, that’s where I’m going to stand with that. … It’s not responsible for everybody that participates in other programs and it’s not responsible for the staff that’s not going to get raises and it’s not responsible for all of the other organizations that are using our facilities. It’s not responsible for us to not have enough people staffed to be able to maintain these facilities.”

Eckhardt said the Aquatic Center isn’t the only indoor pool in town as the Columbus Family YMCA is also home to one.

Meanwhile, Douglass said the proposed hours affect working-class residents and students as the new time is typically when they are working or in school, respectively. City staff has said the proposed hours are when the Aquatic Center is most utilized.

Also, older individuals said they believe going to the Plunge to swim isn't an option for them. Resident Bob Goodman, 92, said the walk from the water park’s parking lot to the swimming pool is a longer distance than the one at the Aquatic Center. Even then, he added, the pool doesn't have adequate space for folks to use at times.

“There’s no place to swim,” Goodman said.

Douglass also noted the Plunge can also close due to weather which “diminishes” the number of times they can use the pool.

Shadle said he hopes there will be a way to increase the Aquatic Center’s usage.

“We would like to see more people go through the doors of the Aquatic Center,” Shadle said. “We need to get those numbers up.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

