City moving forward: Council opts to not award grant to Prairie Catalytic

The Columbus City Council this week rescinded an offer to provide local business Prairie Catalytic more than $90,000 in economic development funds, citing material breach.
The City Council previously agreed to award Prairie Catalytic LLC $91,540 in grant funding from its LB840 Economic Development Plan as reimbursement to help with construction costs for water and sanitary sewer service lines.
Prairie Catalytic is based out of Columbus and is the world’s leading producer of renewable and bio-based ethyl acetate, according to information provided on its website. Ethyl acetate, a widely used chemical solvent, is a colorless liquid with a mild, sweet, fruity smell and is naturally occurring in many fruits and vegetables.
Columbus City Administrator Tara Vasicek told the Telegram on Tuesday the City had received letters notifying officials Prairie Catalytic is currently in receivership, a step in which a trustee is legally appointed to act as the custodian of a company’s assets or business operations.
City officials previously stated Prairie Catalytic was to install the necessary water and sanitary sewer service line extensions in accordance with any and all applicable provisions of City Code; pretreat wastewater from its facility and any future developments in accordance with the requirements of its permits issued for the plant operations by the regulatory agencies having jurisdiction; immediately report any extraordinary discharge of effluent to the sewer line or any discharge in excess of or in violation of the allowed limits to the City upon being aware of the discharge; and conform with all existing and applicable City ordinances, resolutions, state statutes, federal laws and all existing and applicable rules and regulations.
On Monday night during its regular meeting, the City Council announced Prairie Catalytic had materially breached its requirements by not complying with its permits; by discharging contaminates into the City sewer system in amounts exceptionally greater than the limits allowed under state and local law; failing to conform with all existing and applicable City ordinances, resolutions, state statutes, federal laws; by failing to pretreat wastewater from its facility; and failing to immediately report any extraordinary discharge of effluent to the sewer line.
Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said City officials felt the company’s actions made the agreement null and void, adding that the breach and the company’s current status made the decision to not relinquish the funds easier.
You have free articles remaining.
It comes a few months after the Telegram first reported Prairie Catalytic was going through what its plant and operations manager called a transitional period. Representatives with Prairie Catalytic could not be reached for comment on Tuesday. Its facility also appeared to be closed.
“It’s disappointing they didn’t succeed,” Bulkley said of the business. “I hate to see any business fail; we wish them the best. But, the nice thing is we still have these funds available. The money earmarked for them wasn’t wasted, it goes back in the pot. So, the next economic development opportunity that comes along and makes sense, we’ll be able to use these funds.”
Vasicek clarified though the City and company had reached the grant agreement previously, Prairie Catalytic had never asked for or was given the money. The resolution passed Monday was to solidify that funds shall not be made available or paid to Prairie Catalytic now or in the future.
“It’s a matter of cleaning things up and making sure we have every dollar we can in our economic development funds,” the city administrator said, noting she’s hopeful for and looking forward to many exciting projects coming down the line that may be eligible for the funds. “The money is just sitting there, so we want to basically put that money back in the pot.”
City Council Board President Charlie Bahr had a similar view.
“Hopefully someone else can make use of it,” Bahr said. “It’s unfortunate it didn’t work out for Prairie Catalytic, but hopefully this opens the door for someone else to apply for the funding.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.