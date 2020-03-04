City moving forward: Council opts to not award grant to Prairie Catalytic

On Monday night during its regular meeting, the City Council announced Prairie Catalytic had materially breached its requirements by not complying with its permits; by discharging contaminates into the City sewer system in amounts exceptionally greater than the limits allowed under state and local law; failing to conform with all existing and applicable City ordinances, resolutions, state statutes, federal laws; by failing to pretreat wastewater from its facility; and failing to immediately report any extraordinary discharge of effluent to the sewer line.

Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said City officials felt the company’s actions made the agreement null and void, adding that the breach and the company’s current status made the decision to not relinquish the funds easier.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It comes a few months after the Telegram first reported Prairie Catalytic was going through what its plant and operations manager called a transitional period. Representatives with Prairie Catalytic could not be reached for comment on Tuesday. Its facility also appeared to be closed.