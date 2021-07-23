City mulls entertainment districts, permit process for alcohol on city property

Entertainment districts and a permit process to allow alcohol at City of Columbus’ parks were thought over Monday by the Columbus City Council.
Council OK’d the process to start an ordinance to allow entertainment districts (ED) in Columbus. It also approved to move forward with drafting changes to the city code that would lift the prohibition of alcohol on city property and implement a permitting process.
The idea of having a permit process for alcohol on city property for events was floated around during a June 29 meeting with various downtown business proprietors and community members. If approved, it would allow attendees to bring their alcoholic beverages for approved events. But, it would not permit the sale of alcohol on city property.
The permit process can set guidelines such as what types of events or alcohol that can be approved in the space. The proponents felt like this would be good for downtown, as well as help other parks hold events, concerts, adult sports leagues, family reunions and more.
The City currently bans alcohol in all of its parks except for Gerrard and Pawnee; however, groups who want to have such drinks at those places must get approval from the Board of Parks Commissioners.
Second Ward City Council Member Rich Jablonski said before the vote that he was hesitant to go ahead with the process as he is a downtown business owner. He said the “B.Y.O.B” aspect of this permit could lead to potential trouble and the City should instead go with a designated license.
Special Designated Licenses (SDL) could be given out to businesses which are holding a given events. The gathering in question would have to be approved by the Columbus City Council.
“I think it’s more controllable. I think you’ll have less problems,” Jablonski said.
But Jablonski added he understood that this measure would attract people to the downtown.
City Administrator Tara Vasicek said while the bring-your-own-beverage approach is being entertained, they could also consider the idea of a designated license instead.
Currently, the cities of Beatrice, Fremont, Kearney, Hastings, Norfolk and Omaha all allow SDLs.
Meanwhile, the state now allows for local municipalities to designate EDs – which can be either temporary or permanent - where alcoholic beverages can be consumed in a common place. Developers, community groups and business owners can apply to the city to create such an entertainment district.
Vasicek said having the entertainment districts could attract more folks to downtown Columbus, leading the area to become a destination.
“What we’re trying to do is create reasons for people to come downtown and spend more time downtown,” Mayor Jim Bulkley said, adding there has been an effort to do so with LawnChairs on the Square. “… The hope and the thought are that this will stimulate more of that and let it grow into a destination place where we could do these kinds of things on a more regular basis.”
Jablonski also shared his concern with this possibility, saying there are “unintended consequences." He said this could lead to the alcoholic beverages and cigarette butts littering the streets and public urination.
“I just think we need to have written into this thing that some security other than our city forces to enforce this district,” Jablonski said.
Bulkley said the City will have to evaluate and tweak the proposed EDs as it continues forward.
This isn’t uncommon in Nebraska as there are EDs in Beatrice, Alliance, Lincoln, Omaha and Papillion.
To qualify, EDs must have a commons area that borders the licensee’s property within the ED. The space must also have limited pedestrian accessibility and be closed to vehicular traffic. Alcohol must occur only within the confines of the commons area and be sold while there is food service available within that area.
The alcohol must also be served in containers that display the licensees’ trade name or logo.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.