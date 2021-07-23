City mulls entertainment districts, permit process for alcohol on city property

Entertainment districts and a permit process to allow alcohol at City of Columbus’ parks were thought over Monday by the Columbus City Council.

Council OK’d the process to start an ordinance to allow entertainment districts (ED) in Columbus. It also approved to move forward with drafting changes to the city code that would lift the prohibition of alcohol on city property and implement a permitting process.

The idea of having a permit process for alcohol on city property for events was floated around during a June 29 meeting with various downtown business proprietors and community members. If approved, it would allow attendees to bring their alcoholic beverages for approved events. But, it would not permit the sale of alcohol on city property.

The permit process can set guidelines such as what types of events or alcohol that can be approved in the space. The proponents felt like this would be good for downtown, as well as help other parks hold events, concerts, adult sports leagues, family reunions and more.

The City currently bans alcohol in all of its parks except for Gerrard and Pawnee; however, groups who want to have such drinks at those places must get approval from the Board of Parks Commissioners.