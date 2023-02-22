In hopes of making Columbus a more welcoming community, the City of Columbus and Centro Hispano are teaming up to take part in a program that will end in the “land down under.”

As part of Welcoming America’s program Rural Welcoming Communities Exchange, representatives from the city and Centro Hispano will take part in virtual and in-person meetings with peers, attend training workshops and have access to multimedia materials to build context for deep learning.

According to informational materials provided by Welcoming America, the purpose of the program is to “connect rural communities across the globe to share best practices for immigrant inclusion and equity, and community reconciliation and healing,” with the ultimate goal being improved public policies.

The Rural Welcoming Communities Exchange program will kick off with a five-night stay in San Jose, California.

According to the program’s schedule of events, there will be a webinar in June, a virtual exchange in July and in September participants will host local welcoming week events. Through welcoming week, according to Welcoming America’s website, community members of all backgrounds are brought together to build connections and affirm the importance of inclusivity.

The program concludes in October with a five-night stay in Australia.

There are 16 participants total from four localities in the United States and four in Australia – there are two participants from each locality.

In Columbus, that will include City Administrator Tara Vasicek and a representative from Centro Hispano.

“Of all organizations and businesses in Columbus, Centro Hispano is the most knowledgeable and involved in this topic,” Vasicek told The Columbus Telegram. “The city provides a wide variety of services to the public. To improve Columbus for our residents who identify as immigrants, it will be most successful to work together and collaborate based on our shared knowledge and experience.”

Centro Hispano Welcoming and Belonging Director Elizabeth Rodriguez reached out to the city and asked them to apply to the program as well. Centro Hispano – a nonprofit in Columbus that provides services in immigration, education and business – is a member of Welcoming America and needed to work collaboratively with a local government agency, according to a press release from the City of Columbus.

“Tara is an awesome person, so for us to have the full support of people like Tara and the mayor (Jim Bulkley), it means a lot,” Rodriguez said, in a press release. “It’s immensely gratifying and tells us that while Columbus is already a welcoming city, the City of Columbus is willing to step up to make it even more welcoming.

“We’re excited to work together with the City of Columbus to make this an even more welcoming community. This program is an awesome way we can further our initiatives.”

The city’s press release also states the program’s expenses are covered by Welcoming America, which is a nonprofit whose mission is to support communities that are building a welcoming society where everybody, including immigrants can fully contribute.

Roughly 25% of Columbus’ residents identify as an immigrant, Vasicek added, and the city wants to improve its approaches to the social, economic and civic inclusion of those individuals.

“The community as a whole is growing. We want that growth to be positive for all people who live and work in Columbus,” Vasicek said. ”To do that we cannot ignore this 25%. We need to ensure our practices, policies, etc., are appropriate for everyone. We are hopeful this program will help us become more aware of how best to do that.”