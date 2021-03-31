City of Columbus offering sidewalk survey to residents

Residents can make their sidewalk concerns heard through a City of Columbus survey.
The survey, which went out in the water bill last week, will be available through April.
“Right now our only tool to require sidewalks to be fixed or installed is the council has to take an individual action on each separate sidewalk issue,” City Administrator Tara Vasicek said.
Currently, the City works on a complaint basis.
“We’re doing (the survey) because the City of Columbus doesn’t have a sidewalk improvement program or a sidewalk improvement plan like most of our comparable cities,” she added.
What the City does depends on is the results of the survey.
There are a few options for sidewalk improvements for the whole city, City Planner Trevor Harlow said.
“As of now, sidewalks that are in front of private property is the responsibility of that property owner to maintain, construct and keep up-to-date...” Harlow said, noting typically this is part of the reason some sidewalks aren’t in great condition.
It’s hard to enforce, he added.
“It’s not great to enforce that, it’s not something we’d like to do, because it’s forcing people to keep something up-to-date that isn’t always their fault that it’s in that condition,” Harlow said.
Depending on the feedback, the City could look at grants, loans or a small levy-based system to potentially offer financial assistance to private property owners.
There would be a price tag associated, so if residents aren’t in favor, Harlow said, the City wouldn’t see a good way to move forward with that.
“Essentially what the survey is meant for is to just get a general idea of citizens' perspectives on how our sidewalk quality is now,” he said. “Especially based on where they live, so we get a good geographic idea … the main purpose is to then transition into the improvement side of it.”
The City could end up looking at public sidewalks instead, including connecting individual sidewalk segments, he said.
When it comes to public sidewalks, the City could take a look at areas that don’t have sidewalks or ADA-accessible ramps. For example, fixes that allow for easy navigation without dealing with curbs, Harlow said, would help those with wheelchairs or bikes.
“As of now, there are certain areas that we don’t have fully connected segments … we may just, in that situation, start looking at different areas in the city, trying to concentrate efforts in specific areas at a time,” he said.
Regardless of the feedback of the study, it is likely the City would start looking at areas year to year and making it a bigger priority, he added.
The survey is available on the City’s website and through social media, Harlow said.
The City wants to have a plan that’s supported by the community, Vasicek noted.
“If we get survey data back that says everybody thinks we really need to be more proactive about sidewalks, then we’ll proceed with a plan,” she said. “If we get overwhelming feedback that people don’t think sidewalks are an issue, then maybe we just continue how we have been.”
