City of Columbus offering sidewalk survey to residents

Depending on the feedback, the City could look at grants, loans or a small levy-based system to potentially offer financial assistance to private property owners.

There would be a price tag associated, so if residents aren’t in favor, Harlow said, the City wouldn’t see a good way to move forward with that.

“Essentially what the survey is meant for is to just get a general idea of citizens' perspectives on how our sidewalk quality is now,” he said. “Especially based on where they live, so we get a good geographic idea … the main purpose is to then transition into the improvement side of it.”

The City could end up looking at public sidewalks instead, including connecting individual sidewalk segments, he said.

When it comes to public sidewalks, the City could take a look at areas that don’t have sidewalks or ADA-accessible ramps. For example, fixes that allow for easy navigation without dealing with curbs, Harlow said, would help those with wheelchairs or bikes.

“As of now, there are certain areas that we don’t have fully connected segments … we may just, in that situation, start looking at different areas in the city, trying to concentrate efforts in specific areas at a time,” he said.