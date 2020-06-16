City of Columbus reports increased manganese levels

Still, the measure is a precautionary one. Manganese occurs naturally and is an essential nutrient at appropriate levels.

“We have been at a higher than normal level of manganese. That’s kind of our standard water in this area. Not so high that it’s alarming, but high enough that it hits that standard where you want to make people aware,” Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said.

Manganese occurs naturally in surface and groundwater and in soil that erodes into water sources.

The Safe Drinking Water Act does not regulate manganese levels, but the EPA advises against using water with levels of manganese higher than 300 micrograms per liter when preparing formula for infants.

Manganese was detected at a level of 487 micrograms per liter in the May water sample from the North Plant. Samples taken at the South Plant around the same time showed 469 micrograms of manganese per liter.

According to the public notice, manganese levels in drinking water are often around 50 micrograms per liter. Levels higher than that may be detectable by taste, color and scent, and can stain sinks or laundry.

The levels are elevated, but Bulkley said that’s not unusual for Columbus.