City of Columbus reports increased manganese levels

For the time being, all formula for infants should be prepared with filtered or bottled water to avoid exposure to increased manganese levels in Columbus drinking water.
On Friday, the Columbus Public Works Department issued a public notice advising Columbus residents to use filtered or bottled water to prepare formula for infants for the time being.
Tests of water at the North and South Columbus water plants in May detected increased levels of manganese. Although the well water at those sources showed higher levels, more recent tests at sites in the local system – which are further down the water supply chain – have shown normal manganese levels.
“We’re doing some more further testing now,” Columbus Public Works Director Chuck Silva said.
Silva said private wells in the area could also be affected by elevated manganese levels.
“Those people could have their own wells privately tested,” Silva said.
Private well water test kits can be ordered from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Information about testing private drinking water is also available through the Nebraska Extension Community Environment website.
Elevated manganese levels put infants at risk because their nervous systems are still developing, the public notice said. The notice also said infants absorb manganese faster and are slower to process it than older children or adults, making them more sensitive to elevated manganese levels.
Still, the measure is a precautionary one. Manganese occurs naturally and is an essential nutrient at appropriate levels.
“We have been at a higher than normal level of manganese. That’s kind of our standard water in this area. Not so high that it’s alarming, but high enough that it hits that standard where you want to make people aware,” Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said.
Manganese occurs naturally in surface and groundwater and in soil that erodes into water sources.
The Safe Drinking Water Act does not regulate manganese levels, but the EPA advises against using water with levels of manganese higher than 300 micrograms per liter when preparing formula for infants.
Manganese was detected at a level of 487 micrograms per liter in the May water sample from the North Plant. Samples taken at the South Plant around the same time showed 469 micrograms of manganese per liter.
According to the public notice, manganese levels in drinking water are often around 50 micrograms per liter. Levels higher than that may be detectable by taste, color and scent, and can stain sinks or laundry.
The levels are elevated, but Bulkley said that’s not unusual for Columbus.
“We need to make sure we let the people know what’s going on, and not so much to alarm them but just to keep them in the loop so they’re aware,” Bulkley said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
