City of Columbus to livestream council meetings

Ward 3 Council Member Ron Schilling said he has memories of watching the public access channel over the decades it has been provided in Columbus.

“Due to the fact that it’s costly, it’s not feasible for us to continue with that,” Schilling said. He added there are many without Spectrum services who are unable to watch the meetings via the public access channel.

It’s a sign of the times changing, he noted.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Everything is going digital,” he said. “Might as well follow suit.”

But there could be benefits to the livestreaming.

“I think more people will have access to it once they understand how to get to it,” Schilling said. “If anybody’s got a computer or an iPhone, they can pick up our meetings pretty easily … it’s a pretty good program.”

Vasicek said she hopes it would also make it more accessible.

“You can go to YouTube on your TV and watch it up on your TV,” Vasicek said. “It will take some adjustment for some. I know that there’s a demographic that has enjoyed watching… But I do think this will broaden our audience which is always good.”