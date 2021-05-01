City of Columbus to livestream council meetings

Some City of Columbus meetings will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook after expenses arise relating to Spectrum's public access channel service, city officials said.
Spectrum, in a Thursday email to The Telegram, stated its franchise requires offering an access channel and it is willing to meet the obligation. According to the email, the City is removing the mechanism for delivering access programming and said it had contacted the City to gauge interest in a bid on a new transport connection.
The City notified Spectrum there was equipment in the now-former Columbus Public Library for the broadcasting, City Administrator Tara Vasicek said.
She said Spectrum gave the city a price to move the equipment. She added the franchise agreement had expired and there would be an additional price for the access channel.
“Hopefully, it’s temporary,” Vasicek said. “We’re not sure if we’re going to add it back in because the equipment to broadcast on a public access channel is expensive. For us to broadcast our meetings or to livestream our meetings on YouTube and Facebook is basically free.
“We don’t need specialized equipment for that."
The City will livestream City Council and Committee of the Whole meetings.
Still, residents who wish to address the council must do so in-person, and online comments will not be answered.
Ward 3 Council Member Ron Schilling said he has memories of watching the public access channel over the decades it has been provided in Columbus.
“Due to the fact that it’s costly, it’s not feasible for us to continue with that,” Schilling said. He added there are many without Spectrum services who are unable to watch the meetings via the public access channel.
It’s a sign of the times changing, he noted.
“Everything is going digital,” he said. “Might as well follow suit.”
But there could be benefits to the livestreaming.
“I think more people will have access to it once they understand how to get to it,” Schilling said. “If anybody’s got a computer or an iPhone, they can pick up our meetings pretty easily … it’s a pretty good program.”
Vasicek said she hopes it would also make it more accessible.
“You can go to YouTube on your TV and watch it up on your TV,” Vasicek said. “It will take some adjustment for some. I know that there’s a demographic that has enjoyed watching… But I do think this will broaden our audience which is always good.”
It’s important to have a broader audience, she said, so residents are aware of what is going on.
“I think sometimes people think it’s untouchable, that they can’t have any influence on what’s going on and that’s not true,” she said. “Maybe with people seeing more meetings more often they’ll be able to tell that people do have a voice.”
There have been previously livestreamed meetings, but it hasn’t been a regular occurrence. For example, the City of Columbus livestreamed press conferences during the peak of COVID-19.
Right now, the City will see how things go with livestreaming in the interim, Vasicek noted.
“Then (we’ll) determine later if we’ll get equipment to be able to broadcast on the ALLO public access channel. It will be a discussion in the future here but at this time we don’t have the ability to,” Vasicek said.
The City of Columbus recently approved a franchise agreement with ALLO, and Vasicek said there is a provision for a public access channel in the agreement.
Moving the equipment is expensive, she added.
“For two meetings a month, it just doesn’t seem like a good use of tax dollars. Especially when we can do it for free on Facebook and YouTube,” she said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.