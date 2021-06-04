City of Humphrey offices move

The City of Humphrey office recently relocated to a new building.
The city office, previously housed at 403 Main St. in Humphrey, moved to its new home at 203 Elm St. more than a month ago.
"We had an old, smaller office on Main Street," City Clerk/Treasurer June Went said.
Previously, Went shared the Main Street building with the Humphrey Police Department.
"It wasn't sufficient space," Went said. "...In the old office, there were two rooms. It was me and I shared it with the police chief and four part-time police officers."
Now, Went has room to spread out.
"I have about triple the space," Went said.
Tony Miller, who has served as police chief, said the police department is still located in the Main Street building.
"The PD phone is still the same number -- 402-910-7350," Miller said. "That's the non-emergency number."
The phone number for the city office -- 402-923-0224 -- is also unchanged, as are its hours.
Went said the new city office building was previously a dentist office.
"The opportunity came about so we took advantage of it. Otherwise we weren't probably looking," Went said.
Although Went is the lone employee in the city office, the building gives her much more space to store the hardcopy files the city must keep on hand.
"We had records in the basement and that was not ideal," Went said.
The city office move finished in April, Went said. She said things have been going well, but noted that the drop box outside the building can be difficult for people to find.
"I think they're looking for it on the building, but it's actually in a parking space, so they can just drive up to it," Went said.
In other City of Humphrey news, the next step towards a new community swimming pool has been completed.
The old swimming pool site, 606 S. Fifth St. in Humphrey, was slated for demolition in May. According to the minutes of the Humphrey City Council April 19 meeting, the council accepted a bid from Bygland Dirt Contracting to demolish the old pool for $28,000.
In March, the council approved a contract to pay $4,000 to Advanced Consulting Engineering Services for the abandonment of the old swimming pool.
The city is in the process of building a new swimming pool. A page on the city website says the new pool is expected to be open in the summer of 2022.
According to the minutes from the council's March 15 meeting, the city has settled on Aquatic Design Consultants as the project engineers for the pool project. Aquatic Design Consultants will help the city plan and design the pool.
At its March meeting, the council also designated Council Members Andy Reigle and Kevin Nolan the city representatives for the pool project.
