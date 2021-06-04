City of Humphrey offices move

Although Went is the lone employee in the city office, the building gives her much more space to store the hardcopy files the city must keep on hand.

"We had records in the basement and that was not ideal," Went said.

The city office move finished in April, Went said. She said things have been going well, but noted that the drop box outside the building can be difficult for people to find.

"I think they're looking for it on the building, but it's actually in a parking space, so they can just drive up to it," Went said.

In other City of Humphrey news, the next step towards a new community swimming pool has been completed.

The old swimming pool site, 606 S. Fifth St. in Humphrey, was slated for demolition in May. According to the minutes of the Humphrey City Council April 19 meeting, the council accepted a bid from Bygland Dirt Contracting to demolish the old pool for $28,000.

In March, the council approved a contract to pay $4,000 to Advanced Consulting Engineering Services for the abandonment of the old swimming pool.

The city is in the process of building a new swimming pool. A page on the city website says the new pool is expected to be open in the summer of 2022.