City officials excited about housing developing

The Flats at 5th, a 180-unit apartment complex being constructed near Walmart, is expected to help with housing shortages, according to officials at the City of Columbus.

There used to be a dearth of apartments, and now the City is getting more and more, said City Council member John Lohr. They are going to be nice and affordable, which should help bring people to the community permanently, he said.

“If the homes are…higher priced, it doesn’t matter how many people come to town or look at a job,” said Lohr, who added there are a lot of jobs in Columbus. “If they can’t afford a home, they aren’t going to take the job so the intent was to get the selling price of the homes down."

A few years ago, this level of construction was not taking place, Lohr added.

“There was a lot of talk and no action. The state and Department of Economic Development came up with a fund,” Lohr said. “We had to apply for it and we had to compete for it, but we were able to get a considerable amount of money from this fund.”