City, partners address housing issue

Columbus is considering public/private partnerships to help keep costs down for new single-family homes.

"The lack of housing is our biggest barrier to economic growth right now," Columbus City Administrator Tara Vasicek said.

Some of the top barriers to housing? Land prices and infrastructure costs.

Land and infrastructure costs are part of why Columbus has seen so more new units in the form of apartment complexes: An apartment building can house more people with less investment. But Vasicek said the unfulfilled desire in Columbus is for single-family homes for seniors and families.

"The city and our partners in the community, such as the Chamber, have talked for some time about putting together a development where we partner with local companies...and try and find a way to get lots on the market for more affordable prices," Vasicek said.

The idea would be that only reasonably-priced housing could be built on those lots. Vasicek said the city typically stays away from being the developer like that, but it's difficult to find developers willing to fund the high land and infrastructure costs.

"They wrap it into the price of the home, which escalates the (cost of the) house even further," Vasicek said.

The city has used rural workforce housing funds from the state to help subsidize housing development costs, but the need is still huge.

"We have over $3 million available (in rural workforce housing funds) for developers to build workforce housing and...there are good projects in the pipe, but even then there aren't a lot of...single-family detached homes," Vasicek said.

Rural workforce housing funds are also not a magic bullet.

"If you're building single family houses with (rural workforce housing funds), they have to be below $285,000 a unit. Being able to build that $285,000 unit is getting more and more difficult," Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said. "The price of lumber has gone up, the price of concrete has gone up -- the price of everything has gone up. I know the (Nebraska) Department of Economic Development has already increased that number once. ... We can ask them to change it to $325,000, but is workforce housing really affordable at $325,000?"

NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska CEO Roger Nadrchal said public involvement in housing development is becoming more common, and Brunswick said there was discussion at a recent housing committee meeting about other communities where public/private partnerships have helped keep lot costs low.

"Hastings and Norfolk are the two examples we discussed in the meeting. (They) have been able to keep lot costs below $12,000 for the builders to then keep the actual build itself affordable," Brunswick said.

Vasicek said finding a solution for Columbus will require creativity and outside-the-box thinking. Nadrchal suggested a combination approach as one possibility.

"If there's some way we could use some funds to help offset the cost of the land...(then) the builder or developer could access some of the rural workforce housing funds to use for the construction of the units," Nadrchal said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.