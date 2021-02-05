City planning to open Pawnee Plunge but will adjust if need be

“We were closed for a couple months at the aquatic center and we were not open at the Pawnee Plunge at all,” Tomka said. “When we did reopen (the aquatic center) it was slow, but our regulars were coming back and they’ve continued to come in. Our numbers are continuing to grow.”

The Pawnee Plunge was closed for 2020 by the City Council at a council meeting in May amid the pandemic. The Council wanted to free up Plunge workers to find jobs elsewhere for the summer. There were also concerns about disinfecting the whole facility.

Now, the focus is on staff.

Tomka noted the City is willing to work with anybody, if they can float and they are comfortable in the water.

“We do everything we can to train them and teach them,” she said.

There is an American Red Cross training class, which is free to anyone who signs an agreement to work solely as a lifeguard for the City. The agreement is for the two summer seasons for which their certification is valid.

“We’re mostly looking at the Plunge with that,” she said.