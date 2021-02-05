City planning to open Pawnee Plunge but will adjust if need be

The City of Columbus is planning for an open Pawnee Plunge water park this summer, Parks and Recreation Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt said.
But if needed, the City will adjust, Eckhardt added. Currently, the Plunge and the Columbus Aquatic Center are hiring for lifeguards. She noted the City would follow guidelines for COVID protocols for public pools.
“With our COVID-19 numbers going down and vaccinations starting to happen, hopefully we can get to some sort of normal,” Eckhardt said.
There are around 40 positions open, she noted, from lifeguard instructor to lifeguard to employees who will watch the slides and do check-ins.
“It’s a big undertaking,” she added.
But the Pawnee Plunge, 560 33rd Ave, is a great water park, Eckhardt said.
“It’s one of the best in the state,” she noted. “In the summertime, it’s just packed. So it’s going to be something that we really hope to be able to bring back this summer.”
Not only do residents get to spend time outside, but they are able to do physical activity that helps with the health of the community, Eckhardt noted.
Normally, the park brings in hundreds of kids on average.
Last year, it was different, Aquatics Manager Brook Tomka said.
“We were closed for a couple months at the aquatic center and we were not open at the Pawnee Plunge at all,” Tomka said. “When we did reopen (the aquatic center) it was slow, but our regulars were coming back and they’ve continued to come in. Our numbers are continuing to grow.”
The Pawnee Plunge was closed for 2020 by the City Council at a council meeting in May amid the pandemic. The Council wanted to free up Plunge workers to find jobs elsewhere for the summer. There were also concerns about disinfecting the whole facility.
Now, the focus is on staff.
Tomka noted the City is willing to work with anybody, if they can float and they are comfortable in the water.
“We do everything we can to train them and teach them,” she said.
There is an American Red Cross training class, which is free to anyone who signs an agreement to work solely as a lifeguard for the City. The agreement is for the two summer seasons for which their certification is valid.
“We’re mostly looking at the Plunge with that,” she said.
Those interested can fill out an application, and applicants will be contacted to come in and swim a little bit and a little bit of training to make sure they’re ready for the lifeguard class.
Residents can apply at City Hall, 2424 14th St., or the application can be downloaded from the City of Columbus' website. Classes begin this month.
Applicants do have to be 15-years-old or older, Tomka noted.
There are also pre-requisites before training, Eckhardt said.
Those needing help with the pre-requisites should contact Brook at the Aquatic Center, Eckhardt noted, and she will be able to get residents in condition to be a lifeguard.
“Both (the center and the plunge) are just great assets to the city,” Eckhardt said. “We get people from all across the state that will come to Columbus just to go to the plunge.”
