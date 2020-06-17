City pushes ahead with bond refinancing amid volatile economy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COVID-19 is hitting the economy hard but a refinancing of old bonds may help provide a projected $1.6 million in savings to the City of Columbus, which has seen sales tax receipts drop recently.

Interest rates have dropped during this pandemic so the City is planning to repay the old bonds and certificates of participation and reissue them at lower interest rates. Council members gave the go-ahead on re-issuing the bonds during their regular meeting Monday night, and after a few more steps, the process should be completed in the middle to the end of July.

“It was kind of, for lack of a better term, a no-brainer. It’s a really good opportunity to be able to refinance,” Finance Director Heather Lindsley said. “It’s unfortunate because low-interest rates mean a lot of things to a lot of people but in this case, it’s allowing us to refinance and save a lot of money.”

One of the next steps is a rating call with Standard and Poor’s 500 index, which Lindsley expects will yield a good rating, signaling to potential buyers the City is strong. A good rating makes it easier to sell the bonds.

“It might take a little bit just because they are so backed up. We are not the only entity doing this. People are taking advantage of the low-interest rates,” she said.