City pushes ahead with bond refinancing amid volatile economy

COVID-19 is hitting the economy hard but a refinancing of old bonds may help provide a projected $1.6 million in savings to the City of Columbus, which has seen sales tax receipts drop recently.
Interest rates have dropped during this pandemic so the City is planning to repay the old bonds and certificates of participation and reissue them at lower interest rates. Council members gave the go-ahead on re-issuing the bonds during their regular meeting Monday night, and after a few more steps, the process should be completed in the middle to the end of July.
“It was kind of, for lack of a better term, a no-brainer. It’s a really good opportunity to be able to refinance,” Finance Director Heather Lindsley said. “It’s unfortunate because low-interest rates mean a lot of things to a lot of people but in this case, it’s allowing us to refinance and save a lot of money.”
One of the next steps is a rating call with Standard and Poor’s 500 index, which Lindsley expects will yield a good rating, signaling to potential buyers the City is strong. A good rating makes it easier to sell the bonds.
“It might take a little bit just because they are so backed up. We are not the only entity doing this. People are taking advantage of the low-interest rates,” she said.
Interest rates have been high in the last several years, but have dropped due to COVID-19. They are unsure of what the final interest rate will be on the bonds when they lock in during July, since as Lindsley put it, it’s “a volatile period.”
Two of the issuances they are refinancing are from 2015. Lindsley said they can’t refinance until after five years, which will happen at the end of July. City officials have been working on the preliminary steps so if interest rates creep up in July, they can lock in as soon as possible.
Monday, the ordinances were approved and Council President Charlie Bahr agrees it is a no-brainer for the City. They will be combining five bonds into three bonds.
“I don’t know how you could not do it,” Bahr said.
The City has been working on this with DA Davidson, which they work with on all bonding issues. This particular plan came together fairly quickly, Bahr said.
“Sales tax receipts have been down because people just aren’t getting out. This will hopefully relieve a little bit of that crunch,” he said. “I believe the last number I saw was for April, and they were down 22%.”
Retail sales nationwide rose a record 17.7% in May, after a record 14.7% drop in April and an 8.3% drop in March, according to the New York Times.
The money saved, a projected $1,681,264, would be left in the general fund and used for whatever purposes it was needed for, said Bahr.
“It’s just money we wouldn’t have to spend,” Bahr said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
