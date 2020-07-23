City sees higher bond savings and sales tax than expected

The average interest rates for the old bonds were near or above 3%. The new true interest cost for the combined utility revenue is around 1.7% and the new average interest rates for the other two are around or less than 1%.

“The past three months have been very difficult for most people, a silver lining to all of that is the fact that the bond market improved and we were able to save the citizens of Columbus $2.3 million,” Vasicek said.

The bond savings come as the City takes stock of where it is financially.

May 2020 sales tax revenue was down 17% from May 2019, but was still $108,000 more than the City budgeted, wrote Vasicek.

“We budget our sales tax revenues very conservatively, so when we experience downturns like this is does not dramatically affect our budget year,” Vasicek wrote. “Since we are still receiving more than we budgeted to receive, we are able to do all the Capital Project this fiscal year that we planned to do.”

Roth said he has been very concerned and has been trying to keep an eye on sales tax receipts and other indicators as far as the City’s economic position.