City sees higher bond savings and sales tax than expected

The City of Columbus is doing better than projected this year, financially, even during this pandemic.
Last month, the Columbus City Council gave the go-ahead to refinance some old bonds, expecting savings of around $1.6 million. But it ended up seeing savings of over $2.3 million. Refinancing the bonds works by repaying the old ones and reissuing the bonds at lower rates.
“I was very pleasantly surprised,” said City Council Member Prent Roth (Ward 4). “I looked at the savings on that originally and I was pleased to see 1.6 and I was extra pleased to see the 2.3.”
There were originally five bonds, which have been combined into three. Three of the bonds were reissued as combined utility revenue bonds which looks to have an estimated net savings of over $2.2 million, according to information provided by City Administrator Tara Vasicek
“The savings to the sewer utility over the next several years is great. The sewer and water funds are operated independently of the general fund, which means no tax dollars are used to operate them,” Vasicek wrote in an email to the Telegram.
Then there are certificates of participation and flood control bonds, which are general obligation meaning they are both backed by the government.
Interest rates have fallen as a result of the pandemic and the economy.
The average interest rates for the old bonds were near or above 3%. The new true interest cost for the combined utility revenue is around 1.7% and the new average interest rates for the other two are around or less than 1%.
“The past three months have been very difficult for most people, a silver lining to all of that is the fact that the bond market improved and we were able to save the citizens of Columbus $2.3 million,” Vasicek said.
The bond savings come as the City takes stock of where it is financially.
May 2020 sales tax revenue was down 17% from May 2019, but was still $108,000 more than the City budgeted, wrote Vasicek.
“We budget our sales tax revenues very conservatively, so when we experience downturns like this is does not dramatically affect our budget year,” Vasicek wrote. “Since we are still receiving more than we budgeted to receive, we are able to do all the Capital Project this fiscal year that we planned to do.”
Roth said he has been very concerned and has been trying to keep an eye on sales tax receipts and other indicators as far as the City’s economic position.
“I’m very pleased that sales tax receipts, although down, have been better than our original projections,” Roth said. "I’m afraid I’m not quite as conservative as some of the other members of the City Council regarding the budget and projected revenues from sales tax but this is one of the years where I was wrong and it's really nice to have the cushion.”
There is a silver lining among COVID with the lower interest rates, he said, and overall the City is in “sound financial position.”
The savings from the bonds are an accrued amount over a number of years, Proth noted. Overall, it helps the overall revenue stream and financial position of the City.
“I feel very confident about our financial position,” he said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
