City to hold movie nights at Frankfort Square

A needy patient and a video game character finding himself inside the internet are two of a few movie characters Columbus residents can see at Frankfort Square later this summer.
For the first time, the City of Columbus Parks and Recreation Department will hold two movie nights, both starting at 8 p.m., on July 16 and 23 as part of Family Movie Night.
The first night will show the 2018 animated film, “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” starring John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman. The next movie will be the 1991 comedy, “What About Bob?” which stars Bill Murray and Richard Dreyfuss.
City of Columbus Sports and Activities Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt said these events are being held as a way to bring locals together.
“It’s a nice thing that we can offer the community and be able to have activities for the families and friends to do,” Eckhardt said. “It’s a way to bring back a focus to downtown Columbus and the heart of Columbus.”
Eckhardt said the movie nights also bring a spotlight to the “wonderful” Frankfort Square. These upcoming events aren’t the only ones held at the square as there are also weekly concerts, as well as a corn hole tournament coming in at the end of July, she added.
While other organizations, like the Downtown Business Association (DBA), have held movie nights at Frankfort Square, this will be the city’s first time holding such an event, said both Eckhardt and Public Property Director Doug Moore.
Moore said these movie nights are part of an initiative with the new parks and recreation department, determining what kinds of activities residents would like to see.
“We’re trying a bunch of different programs and events and seeing what’s popular with the citizens of Columbus,” he said. “We’re trying to work toward that (goal).”
Moore added he’s glad that the city can hold events like movie nights following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s what basically we’re here for,” he said. “We try to offer as many opportunities for people to use the parks and different areas of the community.”
For anyone attending the movie nights, the city is asking for them to bring their own lawn chairs, picnic blankets or any other sitting option if they want to attend the event, said Eckhardt.
Eckhardt said the goal is for these showings to become a summertime tradition. She added she’s currently working with the DBA to make weekend events a common activity for friends and families to do together.
“We’re hoping this is a constant thing for the summer,” she said. “… We are happy that we can offer things like this at Frankfort Square, especially after COVID-19.”
