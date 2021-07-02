City to hold movie nights at Frankfort Square

A needy patient and a video game character finding himself inside the internet are two of a few movie characters Columbus residents can see at Frankfort Square later this summer.

For the first time, the City of Columbus Parks and Recreation Department will hold two movie nights, both starting at 8 p.m., on July 16 and 23 as part of Family Movie Night.

The first night will show the 2018 animated film, “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” starring John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman. The next movie will be the 1991 comedy, “What About Bob?” which stars Bill Murray and Richard Dreyfuss.

City of Columbus Sports and Activities Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt said these events are being held as a way to bring locals together.

“It’s a nice thing that we can offer the community and be able to have activities for the families and friends to do,” Eckhardt said. “It’s a way to bring back a focus to downtown Columbus and the heart of Columbus.”