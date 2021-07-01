City urges residents to conserve water

The City of Columbus is asking residents who water their lawns to do so during certain hours.
"I think it's important to try and get the word out -- we are in the process of trying to conserve water in our community," Mayor Jim Bulkley said at the Columbus City Council's regular meeting on June 21.
Columbus Water Utilities Superintendent Jake Wacha told The Telegram usage has been higher than normal recently.
"We're hitting a really high mark -- we're hitting higher than we have in the last couple of years and we're just kind of beginning our hot season," Wacha said.
Wacha said Columbus started to notice an uptick from normal in June, as the hot spell started.
"The highest record that we have was 14 million gallons -- that was several years ago," Wacha said.
For much of June, Wacha said, the City was averaging 10 or 11 million gallons per day. Recent rains have helped alleviate things for the time being, but Wacha said he expects demand to go back up in July. At the June 21 meeting, Bulkley made a comment to similar effect.
"It appears it's probably going to be an ongoing situation as we move through the summer," Bulkley said. "We just ask that you do your part."
Wacha said sprinklers seem to be the biggest issue. As a result, in mid-June the City requested that residents voluntarily limit their water usage, especially between 3 a.m. and noon when demand is highest.
"That's when everybody is waking up and getting ready for work," Wacha said. "...The water usage is more in the morning than it is at night."
Residents are encouraged to water their lawns in the afternoon and evening between noon and 3 a.m.
Wacha explained that having people water during certain hours will help distribute the demand for water throughout the day. Sticking to a rotating schedule will help even more.
"We have asked the public to water every other day, for those that do water their lawns," Bulkley said.
Bulkley said the City is asking that people at odd-numbered addresses water their lawns on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, while those living at even-numbered addresses water their lawns on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Wacha noted that the water restriction is completely voluntary.
"We're just asking citizens to try and conserve water. There's no penalty for anything, it's not mandatory," Wacha said.
Meanwhile, Wacha said people may notice changes in water quality, as the increased water flow knocks debris loose throughout the system.
"We've had people calling in, they'll notice some dirty water every once in a while and some low-pressure fluctuations," Wacha said.
So far, Wacha said, all of the low water pressure calls have turned out to be related to the level of water in the City's water tower.
"The higher the (level of) the tower, the more pressure you're going to have," Wacha said. "From 3 a.m. to noon as we use more water, it lowers the water level in the tower. Around noon or so we're trying to fill that tower back up and try to keep up with demand, so there might be lower water pressure throughout the middle part of the day."