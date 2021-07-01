City urges residents to conserve water

Bulkley said the City is asking that people at odd-numbered addresses water their lawns on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, while those living at even-numbered addresses water their lawns on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wacha noted that the water restriction is completely voluntary.

"We're just asking citizens to try and conserve water. There's no penalty for anything, it's not mandatory," Wacha said.

Meanwhile, Wacha said people may notice changes in water quality, as the increased water flow knocks debris loose throughout the system.

"We've had people calling in, they'll notice some dirty water every once in a while and some low-pressure fluctuations," Wacha said.

So far, Wacha said, all of the low water pressure calls have turned out to be related to the level of water in the City's water tower.