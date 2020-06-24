City welcomes feedback on 8th Street improvements

There’s less than a week left to vote for an alternative to the current 8th Street area set up or perhaps for no changes at all, said Trevor Harlow, City of Columbus planner.
The City is looking at proposed changes to the area, including mini-roundabouts, widening intersections and two parallel one-way streets. The third option would involve property impacts. The City originally planned to have a town hall for feedback but due to COVID-19 restrictions the meeting is online, accessible via the news section of their website until June 29.
“The goal that we’ve kind of had going into it was just to make it as public focused and as public driven as possible,” Harlow said. “We want to be able to go with the alternative the citizens want.”
Public opinion is the driving force behind the study, Harlow said, since the street, in general, doesn’t necessarily meet criteria for improvements but comments from the public indicate favorable response to a project.
In a previous survey, 78.02% of responders said the street needs improvements or changes.
“Another metric is average daily traffic through that route. That street itself isn’t at a place, isn’t at the benchmark for the average daily traffic numbers to where it would need enhancements just based upon traffic data but that can be a kind of subjective thing,” Harlow said. “If there is a clear deciding one that will be the one we went up going with.”
After this study, a final study or report will be completed in the beginning of August with the alternative they have chosen.
There are four alternatives and an optional add-on.
No-build
The first alternative is the cheapest: No-build. The City would not change anything.
Alt 1
Another option is to add mini-roundabouts, which Harlow said would reduce speed in a way that keeps people moving, unlike stop signs. The cost would be approximately $1.2 million to $1.4 million
“Not to mention the beautification element. That comes in from adding the roundabouts that have some element within the middle portion of it that would be decided at a later time,” Harlow said.
Alt 2
The third would be for the City to widen intersections to lessen congestion. They would also put in stop signs for pedestrians to cross.
“So by widening in those areas and then in other areas it allows for more of that car buildup to be extended. So the widening would go farther back so that (the) left-turn lane would be extended. So there would be more room for cars to be in the left turn lane. Therefore splitting up the travel a little bit there,” Harlow said. “Therefore making less congestion because there will be more people allowed to be in a waiting lane to turn.”
There are areas on 8th Street that do need widening, in general, to allow for more ease of travel, Harlow said, but the main idea is to widen the key intersections.
This would cost approximately $1.9 million to $2.1 million.
Alt 3A and 3B
Option 3A involves making 8th Street eastbound and 9th Street westbound into two separate and parallel one way streets. The property impacts are because there would need to be curved lanes to bring the ends of the roads together. The projected cost is $3.8 - $4.6 Million.
Option 3B is similar but involves making 8th street westbound and 7th street eastbound into two separate and parallel one way streets. There would again be property impacts because there would need to be curved lanes. However, there would be one less curved lane, so the approximate cost would only be $2.1 - $2.6 Million
Optional add-on
The optional add-ons could be chosen along with one of the other alternatives except for the no-build.
The first would be a pedestrian and bicycle path. On one street it would be $90,000 - $110,000 and on another it would be $600,000-$700,000. The second would be crosswalk enhancements.
“What we would be probably looking at is called a thermoplastic stamp for crosswalk enhancement,” Harlow said. “Instead of just your plain white painting or anything like that it would be colored, much more noticeable and it would clearly grab your attention.”
Thermoplastic stamps have been used in cities around the country to make rainbow crosswalks.
The approximate cost would be $140,000 - $160,000. Harlow said even if this is not what they do they will probably do some crosswalk updates.
"The South Mobility Study was initiated because of the building of the 3rd Ave viaduct and the 12th Ave viaduct. We wanted to see what new traffic patterns would develop. Knowing these patterns would then allow us the ability to possibly make decisions," Mayor Jim Bulkley said. "Maybe nothing will happen but this study could open the door to different traffic movements on our Southside. We need to see if changes have occurred that warrant attention."
Bulkley said the survey is online, interactive, and "very cool."
"It allows you to see the possible changes caused by each option possible. We ask everyone to get online and take part in the survey. The more input, the better," Bulkley said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
