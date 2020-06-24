City welcomes feedback on 8th Street improvements

There are areas on 8th Street that do need widening, in general, to allow for more ease of travel, Harlow said, but the main idea is to widen the key intersections.

This would cost approximately $1.9 million to $2.1 million.

Alt 3A and 3B

Option 3A involves making 8th Street eastbound and 9th Street westbound into two separate and parallel one way streets. The property impacts are because there would need to be curved lanes to bring the ends of the roads together. The projected cost is $3.8 - $4.6 Million.

Option 3B is similar but involves making 8th street westbound and 7th street eastbound into two separate and parallel one way streets. There would again be property impacts because there would need to be curved lanes. However, there would be one less curved lane, so the approximate cost would only be $2.1 - $2.6 Million

Optional add-on

The optional add-ons could be chosen along with one of the other alternatives except for the no-build.

The first would be a pedestrian and bicycle path. On one street it would be $90,000 - $110,000 and on another it would be $600,000-$700,000. The second would be crosswalk enhancements.