The Clarks Public Library is going to be a hopping place this summer.

Library Director Barbee Sweet has plenty of activities to keep kids busy for the next two months.

Sweet said that libraries can choose the Nebraska Library’s Commission’s set theme or go with their own; she said she decided to do her own.

“It will be different than most other libraries within the area. I love Dr. Seuss. I decided to do ‘Welcome to Seussville,’” Sweet said. “Each week we focus on a Dr. Seuss story and then I have activities that coordinate with that story.”

This week was the first week for the 2023 summer reading program, with the focus being “The Lorax.”

“Every child that came to the summer reading program yesterday went home with a blue spruce tree to plant because the Lorax loves trees,” Sweet said on June 8.

This upcoming week will be “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.”

“We are going to have Bader Park come and talk to our kiddos about fishing and what native fish that they will find if they go fishing in our lakes and rivers here in Nebraska,” she added. “They'll probably give them a little walkthrough on fishing, just in case there are some kiddos that haven't done that before.”

Additionally, the Merrick County Extension is giving science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) classes every Tuesday. During the first STEM class this week, the kids worked on their listening skills with games of Simon Says and Rock, Paper, Scissors.

Storyhour is every Wednesday while Lego Club is on Thursday. For Lego Club, there is a new challenge drawn every week and there’s a Lego table where the kids’ creativity is set loose and they work on their masterpieces.

There is no registration required, Sweet said, and people are free to attend just one activity or go to all of them.

“I usually average about 30 kiddos for summer reading, the Wednesday afternoon class,” Sweet said. “The STEM class, I’ve been having about 15 kiddos, that’s about my average. Lego Club is something new that I'm trying this year so I hope that it grows every time. I had about eight kids this afternoon.”

The first week has been good, she added.

“I always enjoy seeing all the kids and having them come back. It's been really fun,” Sweet said.

“(June) 21 our book is ‘Go, Dog. Go!’ and we are going to have Strobel Racing come and talk to the kiddos. They have a Baja desert race … and possibly they're going to talk to one of their children who does go-kart racing.”

The last Wednesday of June will feature the Keith West magic show, which Sweet is looking forward to as this show travels all over the United States and Europe.

The importance of summer reading programs, Sweet said, is keeping kids engaged over the summer so they don’t experience a loss in learning.

“You keep reading, you keep active then you won't lose the things that you've learned in school. When school starts again, you'll be able to pick right up,” Sweet said. “You'll be able to tell if you're in the teaching profession, which kiddos read and were active over the summer and which kiddos weren't. There's definitely the summer slide.”

The summer reading program is open to preschoolers up to fifth graders and lasts through July.

“The end of July we always do the big end-of-summer reading bash,” Sweet said. “Our volunteer fire department is always very generous and they set up a big water fight for us. That is a big draw, and the kids look forward to it every year.”