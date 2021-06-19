Clarkson Czech Days returns next week

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A full schedule of activities and more information on the event can be found at clarksonczechdays.org.

Clarkson Czech Days has happened annually since 1962. Brabec believes the event brings the community together and showcases the town.

"A lot of people help put it on. We work together for it because there's a lot of people coming out of town," Brabec said. "They want to see what your town looks like. It puts it on display and binds the town together."

Tiffini Baumert is another organizer who has helped put together the festival. She said everyone is excited to have it back this year after last year's cancellation.

"I really think last year was kind of a disappointment. We sort of saw it coming, but in order to make that decision, it was a pretty heavy-hearted meeting that we had," Baumert said. "When we were able to come together and say, 'you know what, we're going to do this,' I think everybody's attitude was like we're ready, the town is ready. We deserve to do this this year."

Baumert said with Clarkson formed by Czech people, she personally feels a responsibility to help put the festival together and celebrate Czech heritage.