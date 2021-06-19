Clarkson Czech Days returns next week

Those looking to celebrate their Czech heritage or just wanting to enjoy festival activities have the chance to do so next weekend.
Clarkson Czech Days in nearby Colfax County is returning June 25-27 after last year's event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three-day event will feature Czech food, dancing and entertainment.
Organizer Rob Brabec is hoping people will come out and attend the festival.
"We're hopeful for the crowds to come back. I think it will," Brabec said. "I think people are looking for things to get out and do and it's a good thing to do."
On June 25, the festival will have a magician/comedian on the main stage for the first time. The Rude Band will also be performing in the beer garden.
On June 26, a run or walk kicks off that day's activites. From 1 to 4 p.m., a Clarkson Classic Car Show will take place on Main Street with Czech baking demonstrations and polka dancing happening throughout the day.
Another first-time game will be water fights, which will take place west of Memorial Park at 4 p.m. A beer and wine tasting will take place in the beer garden during the evening.
On June 27, a tractor ride will start the day with a parade at the Clarkson City Park, 147 Bryan St., headlining the day's activities. The parade will start at 4 p.m. with the weekend capped by a polka dance in the beer garden.
A full schedule of activities and more information on the event can be found at clarksonczechdays.org.
Clarkson Czech Days has happened annually since 1962. Brabec believes the event brings the community together and showcases the town.
"A lot of people help put it on. We work together for it because there's a lot of people coming out of town," Brabec said. "They want to see what your town looks like. It puts it on display and binds the town together."
Tiffini Baumert is another organizer who has helped put together the festival. She said everyone is excited to have it back this year after last year's cancellation.
"I really think last year was kind of a disappointment. We sort of saw it coming, but in order to make that decision, it was a pretty heavy-hearted meeting that we had," Baumert said. "When we were able to come together and say, 'you know what, we're going to do this,' I think everybody's attitude was like we're ready, the town is ready. We deserve to do this this year."
Baumert said with Clarkson formed by Czech people, she personally feels a responsibility to help put the festival together and celebrate Czech heritage.
"They should know some of those traditional polka songs or the traditional Czech dances. Just be involved in their own heritage," she said.
Baumert hopes attendees' takeaway from the festival will be the passion they have for their Czech heritage and for their community.
"Our community is going to keep thriving and be an important part of the Czech history and our heritage here," Baumert said. "I hope they get a sense of that feeling as to why it's so important every year to keep this tradition going."
Sam Ficarro is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sam.ficarro@lee.net.